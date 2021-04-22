Katy Perry Is A Sexy Mermaid In New Vegas Resort Commercial With Celine Dion & Carrie Underwood

Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Tiesto and Zedd have teamed up to share some major Las Vegas news!

Resorts World Las Vegas, the Strip’s highly-anticipated new 3,500-room luxury destination opening June 24, just debuted a star-studded commercial, inviting viewers to “stay fabulous” with some of music’s biggest stars, including Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Tiesto and Zedd.

The commercial, which sees Katy transform into a gorgeous mermaid after waking up in bed with Tiesto, offers a sneak peek of the amazing entertainment to come as a result of the “unprecedented partnerships between Resorts World Las Vegas, Concerts West / AEG Presents and Zouk Group,” the resort said in its press release.

“The concept of Stay Fabulous captures the essence of the Resorts World Las Vegas brand where guests are encouraged to embrace their individuality and create their own version of fabulous,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. “With stunning visuals and special appearances from A-list entertainers, the commercial gives a peek into the incredible experiences that await when our doors open this June.”

While the commercial doesn’t reveal what sort of entertainment that Katy, Celine, Carrie, Luke, Tieso or Zedd will be providing at the resort, we were told that Resorts World Las Vegas will announce details of the resort’s upcoming live performances in the coming weeks. However, Celine recently told her Instagram followers that she’d also have a “fabulous reveal” on April 21, so if she confirms a new residency, we’ll be sure to update this story.

In the meantime, check out the video above and watch Katy, Celine, Carrie, Luke, Tiesto and Zedd have fun in Las Vegas.