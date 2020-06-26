Margot Robbie Joins ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Franchise In New Reboot: See More Sexy Female Superheroes

Margot Robbie is about to conquer the high seas, as she’s getting her own stand-alone ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film. We’ve got details about the new female-led movie.



Margot Robbie knows how to play tough characters, from the fictional DC Comics villain Harley Quinn to the real life skating scrapper Tonya Harding. Now she’s going to be bringing it as a fierce conquerer of the seas in a new Pirates of the Caribbean film. While it won’t be part of the Johnny Depp-led franchise that he’s fronted for five films, it will be a stand-alone movie with all-new characters, according to a June 26 story by The Hollywood Reporter. At 29, Margot has proven she can open films on her own, and play such a wide range of characters with complete commitment to the parts. Margot as a pirate queen is going to be epic!

The film is still in the early stages of development, so there’s no exact details on the plot or characters. But its safe to say Margot will probably be learning how to sword fight and get some tips on how to take charge of a sailing ship. The film will still get its inspiration from the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at the Disney theme parks, just as Johnny’s POTC franchise did. It is also separate from the POTC reboot for a sixth series in the franchise, which may or more likely may not see Johnny return as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Margot is continuing to make sure women are getting high profile assignments on her her projects, as her Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson will be writing the script for the yet-untitled film. Christina knows how to go big when it comes to fantasy-action films, as she also wrote the screenplay for John Cena’s Bumblebee, and the upcoming superhero flicks The Flash and Batgirl.

Margot has proven she can do it all on the big screen. From playing disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya — which landed Margot an Oscar nomination — to late 1960s starlet Sharon Tate in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, she’s so versatile! The Australian born star is so darn busy these days though, so its unclear when her Pirates film will get a start date. But with Disney’s might and a built in audience from the five existing Pirates films, this movie will likely become a top priority. When the story about Margot taking on a POTC film broke, her name became the top trending topic on U.S. Twitter, with fans loving the news of her fronting a female-led Pirates.

Margot’s a busy lady. She has already been announced to play the iconic blonde doll Barbie in a live action film, and Robin Hood’s love Maid Marian, who avenges his death in the period-thriller Marian. She’ll also be reprising her Harley Quinn role in Gotham City Sirens and will be starring in a still untitled project from Director David O. Russell. But Margot as a pirate queen has to be her most anticipated new role!