Margot Robbie’s 6 Most Gorgeous ‘Birds Of Prey’ Press Looks — See Pics

Margot Robbie has been incredibly busy promoting her latest film ‘Birds Of Prey’ and she has looked amazing throughout all of her events! We’re looking back at some of her best press tour looks!

One of the busiest women in Hollywood is undoubtedly Margot Robbie. The actress, 29, has taken awards season by storm with her incredible work in films Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood and her Oscar nominated work in Bombshell. But now, she’s hitting the red carpet for a whole new reason! Margot has been wholly absorbed promoting her latest film Birds Of Prey. In the film, Margot reprises her Suicide Squad role of DC Comics character Harley Quinn for an uproarious, rebellious time with her fellow ladies of Gotham City. Margot has been spotted on the red carpet and at various events with her co-stars for the last few weeks, and we’re looking back at some of her very best looks!

To kick off her press tour, Margot opted for a classic black ensemble on Jan. 28, 2020. While attending Harley Quinn’s Roller Disco Pop-up photocall in London, the actress wore a long sleeve black turtleneck and flowing black skirt with a high waist. The monochromatic Chanel look was finished off with a pair of black heels. Margot opted for a subtle makeup look, with a smokey eye and her hair done straight with a side part just about grazing her shoulders. While this look was quite classic, Margot would grow more playful with her apparel as the press tour went on!

On Feb. 4, 2020, Margot stopped by The View with her co-stars and went for a more casual outfit. She sported a white blouse with Magda Butrym black trousers, an Acne Studios brown coat and white heels by Sarah Flint. Margot accessorized her outfit with a pair of small silver hoop earrings and wore her hair tussled with natural waves and a side part. Donning a soft maroon lip, Margot smiled at fans before heading into the studio!

While the aforementioned looks were all Margot, she clearly wanted to channel her character, Harley Quinn, for the London premiere of Birds Of Prey. At the Jan. 29 event, Margot wore a black gown designed by Dries Van Noten. The taffeta skirt with ruching at the waist accentuated Margot’s figure perfectly. The diagonal feather embellished top was a fascinating touch to the ensemble. Finally, Margot accessorized with fuchsia gloves that went straight to her elbows. It was quite a look for the actress, as she stood in front of the Birds Of Prey sign!

Margot has always shown off her style so effortlessly and this past year has been no exception! She looked positively incredible promoting her latest film. And there are more photos where these came from! To see more pictures of Margot’s best Birds Of Prey press tour outfits, click through the gallery above!