Orlando Bloom Carries Daughter Daisy Dove, 11 Months, On Yacht With Katy Perry — Photos

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were spotted with 11-month-old daughter Daisy Dove enjoying a family boat ride in Capri, Italy. See the photos.

Orlando Bloom, 44, was a doting dad while enjoying a yacht ride in Capri, Italy with fiancée Katy Perry, 36, and their daughter Daisy Dove, 11 months, over the weekend. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was photographed on Saturday (July 31) holding his baby girl on the boat as he stood beside Katy. The family of three seemed to be enjoying their time together soaking up the sun while venturing around the Italian paradise. See the photos HERE!

For the afternoon outing, Orlando was dressed in an unbuttoned striped shirt, gray shorts, a hat and sunglasses. Meanwhile, the “Teenage Dream” songstress went with a leopard print dress and sunglasses and had her blonde hair pulled up. Later, Katy watched baby Daisy as Orlando went shirtless and changed into a short red swimsuit to dive into the majestic water while showing off his fit physique.

Later that evening, the couple replaced their casual swimwear with dressy attire for the UNICEF summer gala. Katy, who performed at the star-studded event, looked stunning in a fancy black gown that had black bows on the sleeves as she cozied up on the red carpet next to Orlando, who donned a dark blue blazer with a white shirt and suede brown loafers. Those two sure do clean up well!

Katy and Orlando have been vacationing in Europe for the past month with Daisy and Orlando’s son Flynn, 10, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, 38. The family of four enjoyed an abundance of activities like paddle boarding in Turkey, boat rides in Venice and a shopping day in Paris. And coming up is another exciting celebration: Daisy’s first birthday on Aug. 26! While the A-list stars have kept their baby girl’s face away from social media, they have gushed about how much she’s changed their lives for the better.

On her first Mother’s Day in May, Katy said in a tweet, “I found everything I was ever searching for when I became a mother. So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club.” Meanwhile, Orlando said his daughter was “a very happy baby” in a March 21 interview with The Sunday Times. “I’ll kiss her and we’ll spend some time connecting,” the actor said. “I’ll do eye-gazing with her and sing songs, ‘Daddy loves his Daisy Dove’ so she knows who Daddy is.”