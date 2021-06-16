Katy Perry Snuggles Up To Baby Daisy, 10 Mos., On Venice Gondola Ride With Orlando Bloom – See Pics

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had an adorable family outing in Italy! The couple toured Venice in a gondola on June 16 with their kids Daisy and Flynn.

Katy Perry, 36, and Orlando Bloom, 44, were spotted enjoying a gondola ride in Italy with their kids! Katy snuggled daughter Daisy Dove, 10, close while Orlando’s son Flynn, 10 — whom he shares with Miranda Kerr, 38 — took in the scenery on Wednesday, June 16. Little Daisy looked like she was having so much fun as she sat on her pop star mom’s lap, attempting to pull down Katy’s face mask.

Orlando went for a casual look on the outing with a t-shirt, olive green pants, and a baseball cap, keeping his face hidden behind a protective face mask. Katy opted for a yellow floral dress and white sneakers, shielding herself from the sun with a practical straw hat. Daisy sported a light blue onesie as she seemingly played a game of peek-a-boo with the Teenage Dream singer as Orlando and Flynn looked around at the historic buildings. Gondola rides are a must in the northern Italian city when it comes to taking in the scenery and getting around.

Katy and Orlando arrived in Italy over the weekend, and have been sharing pictures of their family vacation to their Instagram pages. Orlando sipped an Aperol spritz in a photo dump shared on Tuesday, June 15, along with a romantic snap of him kissing Katy under a bridge (during a romantic gondola ride, of course). He captioned the photos, “dump and a kiss under the bridge for good luck,” along with a pizza and four-leaf clover emoji.

The two parents are gearing up to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday, coming up on August 26th. During a May episode of On-Air with Ryan Seacrest, Katy told Ryan that Miss Daisy Dove, is growing up too fast. “She’s crawling, and she has one tooth. Actually, it’s kind of like one of my teeth,” she jokes, “I have pretty good teeth on the top, but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they’re a little interesting, but I think that’s character!” she added.