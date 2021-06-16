Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share A Passionate Kiss While Snapping A Selfie In Venice — See Pic

PDA alert! Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry took a selfie while kissing on their trip to Venice, where they were joined by their 10-month-old daughter, Daisy, and Orlando’s son, Flynn.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have taken their love to Italy! The lovebirds are spending time in Venice with their daughter, Daisy Dove, 10 months, and Orlando’s son with Miranda Kerr, who is 10. However, they managed to score some alone time for an afternoon gondola ride on June 13. They were also photographed taking in the gorgeous views of Venice from a bridge, where they kissed on the lips and took a selfie of it. Photographers caught them in the act as they packed on the PDA.

Katy and Orlando were also spotted enjoying a boat ride with little Daisy during their trip. The 10-month-old is already quite a jet setter, as she also took a trip to Hawaii with her famous parents earlier this year. The group spent weeks soaking up the sun before Katy had to return to L.A. to film American Idol’s live shows. From trips to the beach to walks in the sun, they definitely took in all that the tropical state had to offer!

Daisy is the first child for Orlando and Katy. The singer announced that she was pregnant with a music video at the beginning of March 2020, right before the coronavirus shut down the world. Katy gave birth in August, in the midst of the pandemic. She also released an album the very same week that she welcomed little Daisy.

COVID also pushed back Katy and Orlando’s wedding plans. The two got engaged in Feb. 2019, and were meant to wed in 2020. However, the coronavirus derailed their plans, and they have not revealed when they will actually tie the knot (although, Katy was spotted wearing a gold band on THAT finger in March, prompting speculation that the wedding already happened in secret). This will be the second marriage for both stars, though, as Orlando was previously married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 until 2013, and Katy wed Russell Brand in 2010, but they divorced just 14 months later.