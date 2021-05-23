Katy Perry Stuns In Strapless Silver Dress For ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance

Hot mama alert! Katy Perry took the stage during the ‘American Idol’ finale for an epic performance, she she looked incredible while singing with Hunter Metts.

The season 19 finale of American Idol on May 23 featured performances from tons of big-name artists, including all three of the show’s judges. That meant that the one and only Katy Perry sang for the show’s millions of viewers. Katy sang with Hunter Metts, who was a contestant that made it to the top 7 before being eliminated earlier this season. The two teamed up for a rendition of “Thinking Of You.”

Katy, who gave birth to her first child in Aug. 2020, looked absolutely amazing in her finale performance ensemble. She wore a strapless, silver dress, which sparkled as she sang onstage. The look was paired with black pants and open-toed shoes. Katy’s glam was on-point, with glowing makeup and her hair slicked back into a tight half ponytail, as well. After Katy posted photos of the look on social media, she was flooded with compliments from fans, who raved over how amazing she looked.

Meanwhile, for Katy’s judging look during the finale, she was shining in a glittering, silver pantsuit. She paired the one-piece ensemble with a bright red jacket, and had her dark hair back to go with the look. Her locks were styled down and straight, and Katy definitely stood out!

Of course, in addition to all of the amazing performances of the night, there was also a competition to still be had! The Idol finale began with three artists left — Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence and Chayce Beckham. The rising stars got to perform for America’s votes one last time, and whoever has the most votes at the end of the episode will be named the winner.

Other performers during the finale included Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Alessia Cara and more. Artists from the top 9 of season 19 all returned to sing for viewers, as well.

This was the fourth season that Katy, Lionel and Luke sat at the judges’ table on American Idol. The trio has been judging the show since it was revived on ABC in 2018, following its 14-year run on Fox from 2002 until 2016. Earlier this month, ABC renewed Idol for another season in 2022, although the judges for the new season have yet to be confirmed.