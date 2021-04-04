Grace Kinstler: 5 Things To Know About The 20-Year-Old ‘Idol’ Frontrunner

Grace Kinstler is one of the ‘American Idol’ season 19 standouts. Get to know this rising star who is one of the show’s most talented performers.

Grace Kinstler definitely has what it takes to be the next American Idol winner. The 20-year-old singer has consistently wowed the judges with her performances each and every week. It’s no surprise she’s made it to the top 24.

Grace is a contestant to keep your eye on as season 19 continues. She could very well be the next big thing in music! From her background in music to the loss of her beloved father to her love life, HollywoodLife has 5 key things to know about Grace.

1. Grace’s audition made Luke Bryan cry.

Grace started out her American Idol audition by singing “Midnight Train to Georgia” by Gladys Knight & The Pips. When the judges asked about a second song, Grace sang a beautiful rendition of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin. Luke Bryan admitted that this was the first time in the 4 years he’s been doing this show that a person singing made him cry.

2. Her father passed away when she was 19.

During her audition, Grace revealed that her father died. “My biggest supporter was definitely my dad. He passed away last February very unexpectedly, so that was really hard,” Grace told the judges. “I know that he would be here right now with me if he were still here, so I’m going to do this for him today…” Later, Grace showed the necklace of her father’s that she wears around her neck.

3. She’s currently in college.

Grace is a student at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston. She is originally from Illinois. Fellow top 24 contestant Anilee List is also a student at Berklee.

4. She has a boyfriend.

Grace is dating musician Joseph Wheatley. He has posted a number of sweet messages about Grace. “I’m so proud of everything you’ve accomplished and who you are. I’ve never met anyone quite like you; I’m a lucky guy,” he captioned an Instagram photo of himself with Grace in January 2021. They celebrated their 1-year anniversary in November 2020.

5. She’s released her own original music.

Grace has several songs she’s released on her own. She dropped two EPs, Remember the People and Lavender, in 2018 and 2019. She’s also released the singles “Ocean Kisses,” “Make a Choice,” and “The World Doesn’t Wait.”