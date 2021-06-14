Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Bring Baby Daisy Dove, 10 Mos., On A Boat Ride In Venice — See Photos

There’s nothing quite as lovely as a family vacation in Italy – just ask Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who were spotted taking their daughter, Daisy Dove, on a scenic ride through Venice.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have traded Venice Beach for…actual Venice. Katy, 36, and Orlando, 44, took their 10-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove, on a boat ride through the canals of Venice, Italy, on Sunday (June 13). In the photos of the trip – CLICK HERE TO SEE PICTURES – Daisy rode along in her father’s lap while wearing a light-pink onesie. The family had another member on this tour through the canals – Katy’s beloved dog Nugget, who sat in her lap during the trip. Both Katy and Orlando wore matching white tees, along with ball cats, a fashion choice that seemingly accommodated for the Venice heat.

When Katy – who also rocked a pair of chic beige slacks — took off her hat, she shielded her eyes from the sun as she gazed around at all the breathtaking sights Venice had to offer. Their water taxi passed by the city’s trademark gondolas as it took them back to the pier in front of their hotel. As they debarked from the water taxi, Orlando held Daisy to his chest and slung a green backpack (possibly extra diapers?) over his shoulder.

It won’t be long before Daisy is walking around. Katy and Orlando’s child will turn one-year-old on August 26, 2021. The little girl is growing up so fast – it seems like it was almost yesterday that Katy announced her pregnancy with her “Never Worn White” music video. Now, Daisy is about to blow out the candles on her first birthday cake, and, according to Katy, she’s already grown her first tooth!

“She’s crawling, and she has one tooth,” Katy said during a May episode of On-Air with Ryan Seacrest. “Actually, it’s kind of like one of my teeth,” she joked. “I have pretty good teeth on the top, but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they’re a little interesting, but I think that’s character!”

The question now is – when will Katy and Orlando get married? Or, perhaps the question is, have they already tied the knot? From the way that County music DJ (and Dancing With The Stars winner) Bobby Bones talked during his May interview with Us Weekly, it sounded like the wedding already happened. “It was so small that I did not get that invite,” said Bobby. “I did not go to the wedding. And I understood why, although I was jealous.” So, if that’s the case – Katy and Orlando have yet to confirm or deny this marriage speculation — would this Venice trip be their honeymoon? Fans will have to wait and see.