Bobby Bones Hints Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Secretly Got Married: ‘I Did Not Go To The Wedding’

Bobby Bones suggested that Katy Perry already got married to Orlando Bloom! Katy’s ‘American Idol’ co-star said the (unconfirmed) wedding was ‘small,’ two months after Katy wore a gold ring band.

Bobby Bones was asked if he scored an invite to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom‘s wedding, but his answer made it sound like it already happened! “It was so small that I did not get that invite,” Bobby — who is co-stars with Katy on American Idol — told Us Weekly in a video interview published on May 18. However, Bobby was less ambiguous when he also said during the interview, “I did not go to the wedding. And I understood why, although I was jealous.”

Bobby didn’t add that he was joking, either! Unsurprisingly, this interview segment set off a round of premature congratulations for Katy, 36, and Orlando, 44, on Twitter on Tuesday. However, the engaged couple have yet to confirm or deny if they finally had their wedding, which was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orlando said in March of 2020 — right at the very start of the pandemic — that he and Katy would tie the knot “very, very soon.” However, given the state of the world, the Pirates of the Caribbean star told the Times newspaper, “But I’m not joking when I say that coronavirus might have a play in whether we put things on ice, because we’re going to be traveling and we don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable.” At the time, it was rumored that Katy and Orlando would be exchanging vows in Japan.

However, by June of that year, Katy and Orlando still weren’t able to follow through on their wedding plans. “You can’t plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are ­always canceled,” Katy told The Mirror that summer. Despite their cancelled plans, the pop star still set off rumors that she and Orlando married in secret after stepping out with a gold band on her left ring finger during a vacation in Hawaii with Orlando and their daughter, Daisy Dove, who is now eight months old.

While the mystery of Katy and Orlando’s relationship status continues, Orlando’s ex-wife has recently made it known that she is in full support of this romance. “I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing,” Miranda Kerr, who used to be married to Orlando and shares their 10-year-old son Flynn together, said during the Wall Street Journal’s Future Of Everything Festival that took place between May 17-19.