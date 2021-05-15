Miranda Kerr Is ‘Happy’ Ex Orlando Bloom ‘Found’ Katy Perry As They Co-Parent Son Flynn, 10

Miranda Kerr said ‘a happy mother and father’ is ‘the most important thing’ for her and Orlando Bloom’s son Flynn, 10, in a new interview that discussed his relationship with Katy Perry.

Miranda Kerr, 38, is thrilled about her ex-husband Orlando Bloom‘s love with his fiancee Katy Perry, 36. The actress praised 44-year-old actor and singer when discussing co-parenting their son Flynn, 10, at the The Wall Street Journal‘s The Future of Everything Festival. Check out the video HERE.

“I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing,” she told WSJ Magazine editor Kristina O’Neill via video chat. “… Flynn has always been the priority for me and making sure that he felt safe and he felt, you know, comfortable. Just putting his needs first, like, ‘Is this in the best interest of Flynn,’ no matter what we did.”

“Even when we were separating, I thought, ‘Is this in the best interest of Flynn?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, it really is,'” she continued. “If you put everything in that perspective it takes it away from anything too personal between you and your ex. It really makes it about the child.”

She went on to also talk about her love of Katy, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando last year. “Fortunately for me, I absolutely adore Katy. I just feel so happy that Orlando has her, just like I’m so grateful that I found my husband a little over a year after Orlando and I had separated.”

Miranda and Orlando were married from 2010 until 2013. She went on to marry Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, 30, with whom she shares two other sons, Myles, 19 months, and Hart, 3. In her Wall Street Journal interview, she also mentioned how her relationship with Evan, who she walked down the aisle with in 2017, came as a pleasant surprise after her split from Orlando.