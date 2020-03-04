Wait a minute? Did Katy Perry low-key reveal that she has a bun in her oven with the teaser for her upcoming video ‘Never Worn White?’

“You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite,” Katy Perry, 35, tweeted on Mar. 4 while sharing the teaser for her upcoming song and video. Katy invited her fans to “join me on the YouTube Watch Page…and chat with me (promise not a bot!) before the video premiere.” Clearly, one of the questions that her fans are going to ask is: are you pregnant? In the three-second preview, only three shots of Katy are seen: one of her looking up in a white dress, one of her covered in flowers while seated among a stack of wedding flower bouquets, and one shot of her cradling a huge baby bump! Wait – did she just reveal that she and Orlando Bloom are expecting?

Probably not. This is Katy Perry, whose brand is being “over the top.” But, because this is Katy Perry, whose brand is being “over the top,” it would make sense that she would somehow reveal her pregnancy with a video for the song about her upcoming (albeit postponed) nuptials. The shot of her “pregnant” belly certainly had fans asking questions, mainly “did I just see what y’all saw?”

“mom are you pregnant with KP5?” “ANNOUNCE THE PREGNANCY MA’AM” “KATY R U PREGNANT WTFFFF” “ARE YOU PREGNANT OMG CONGRATS” “we want to see Bloom jr.” “can I be his/her godfather?” “KATY ARE U PREGNANT? OH MY GOD” Clearly, this single second shot needs further explanation. HollywoodLife has reached out to Katy’s reps for comment on this possible pregnancy, and we’ll update the post with new information when it’s made available.

You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite 🤍 Join me on the @YouTube watch page tonight at 8:30pm PT and chat with me (promise not a bot! 😛) before the video premieres at 9pm PT! pic.twitter.com/igYGhBKqWH — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 4, 2020

Katy didn’t seem that pregnant when she ditched her fiancé for a girl’s night out on Valentine’s Day. Katy wore a brown fur coat with black stripes, but the garment covered her frame as she exited Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood.

She might spill more details with the video and the Q&A. As for the actual song, Genius reports that the track is about how Katy is apprehensive before her wedding. “But I’m scared /’Cause I’ve never worn white / But I wanna get it right / Yeah, I really wanna try with you/ No, I’ve never worn white /But I’m still in here tonight /’Cause I really wanna say ‘I do.'” As it turns out, Katy has never worn white for her wedding. She wore a red sari when she and Russell Brand tied the knot in India, before switching to a grey gown for the second ceremony.