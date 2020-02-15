Katy Perry looked gorgeous and was all smiles when she headed out to dinner to celebrate Valentine’s Day with her girlfriends at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, CA.

Katy Perry, 35, may be getting ready to walk down the aisle with her fiance Orlando Bloom, 43, but she chose to spend her Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 with her girlfriends! The singer was spotted dressed to impress as she made her way into Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, CA to enjoy dinner with her gal pals and from the big smile on her face, we’d say she was having a great time. The blonde beauty wore a brown coat with black stripes under a light pink dress and dark red heels. She also kept her straight hair down and parted to the side as she showed off pretty makeup that included dark pink lipstick and held a matching light pink purse.

Although Orlando didn’t appear to be on the outing, Katy made sure to give a special shout-out to her love one day later on Feb. 15. The bride-to-be posted several photos of her and the English actor celebrating their engagement at a gathering as she showed off her ring to excited attendees. She used the caption for the photos to talk about the one-year anniversary of when she and Orlando first got engaged. “one year ago I said yes to a life of love and evolution… and definitely never a dull moment 😜,” the caption read.

After Katy and Orlando got engaged, they were set to tie the knot in Dec. 2019 but decided to postpone the wedding because the timing wasn’t quite right. “Katy and Orlando decided it was best to postpone their wedding for the time being,” a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They are planning something really special and the timing didn’t work out at this moment in terms of the venue. They really want to make their wedding day incredible and they don’t want to rush the planning and possibly miss out on the little details.”

It’s awesome to see Katy having a great time with Orlando and her friends whenever she gets the chance. We look forward to seeing more fun times with her in the future!