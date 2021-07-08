See Pics

Katy Perry & Daughter Daisy Dove, 11 Months, Take Mother/Daughter Shopping Trip In Paris – Photos

Katy Perry
Best Image/BACKGRID
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe After Party, Los Angeles, America - 10 Jan 2016
EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry and Daisy Dove Bloom shopping in Saint Germain des Pres. 07 Jul 2021 Pictured: Katy Perry and Daisy Dove Bloom. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768661_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom went to the "La Girafe" restaurant to have dinner. 06 Jul 2021 Pictured: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768145_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom went to the "La Girafe" restaurant to have dinner. 06 Jul 2021 Pictured: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768145_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
News Writer

Girls day out! Katy Perry spent quality time with daughter Daisy Dove on a shopping spree in Paris amidst their family vacation to Europe.

Katy Perry, 36, was a mother on a mission while shopping with daughter Daisy Dove, 11 months, in Paris, France on Wednesday, July 7. The “Teenage Dream” songstress was seen holding onto her baby girl while walking around some local stores in Saint-Germain-des-Prés. Katy wore a denim mini dress and ballet shoes as she held baby Daisy with one hand while her other hand sported a tan handbag to store her belongings. She finished off her look with small gold hoop earrings and a blue facemask that covered her nose and mouth.

Katy Perry and Daisy Dove
KCS Presse / MEGA

Orlando Bloom, 44, opted not to join his fiancée and daughter on the shopping spree, but was seen standing outside the stores in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. In the snaps, Orlando was casually dressed in a green T-shirt and light blue jeans as he leaned against a wall outside chatting with a friend to give Katy and Daisy all the time they needed to complete their girls shopping day.

Katy Perry
Best Image/BACKGRID

Related Gallery

25 Cute Photos Of Celeb Moms Out With Their Kids: Gwen Stefani & More

Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. The trio were seen arriving at Sorella and picking out some clothes off the racks. 08 Jan 2021 Pictured: Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725337_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Jessica Simpson is seen holding her adorable daughter Birdie Mae Johnson in a leopard print onesie in New York City. Jessica leaves the Bowery Hotel with her daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson. Pictured: Jessica Simpson,Birdie Mae Johnson Ref: SPL5146776 070220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jessica Alba, son Hayes, daughter Haven Jessica Alba out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Dec 2019

Katy and Orlando’s ongoing European getaway has looked like it’s been nothing short of amazing. In addition to Daisy, they took Orlando’s son Flynn, 10, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, 38, on the trip. The family of four has already stopped in Italy, Greece and Turkey, where they’ve enjoyed an abundance of activities like paddle boarding and boat rides together. They made their way to Paris after the 4th of July weekend, and Katy and Orlando enjoyed a much-needed romantic night out dinner without the kids.

After Katy and Orlando get home, they’ll be preparing for another exciting celebration: Daisy’s first birthday on Aug. 26. The A-list stars have kept their baby girl’s face away from social media, but they have gushed about how much she’s changed their lives for the better. On her first Mother’s Day in May, Katy said in a tweet, “I found everything I was ever searching for when I became a mother. So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club.” Katy also gave an update on Daisy during a May 28 appearance on On-Air with Ryan Seacrest. “She’s crawling and she has one tooth,” the pop star said about her daughter on the radio show. “It’s barely poked through though.”

Meanwhile, Orlando said his daughter was “a very happy baby” in a March 21 interview with The Sunday Times. “I’ll kiss her and we’ll spend some time connecting,” the Pirates of the Caribbean actor said. “I’ll do eye-gazing with her and sing songs, ‘Daddy loves his Daisy Dove’ so she knows who Daddy is.” Orlando also sweetly revealed that Daisy’s first word was “Dada.” How cute!