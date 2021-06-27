Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Hold Hands With His Son Flynn, 10, In Sweet Family Photo: ‘Love’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were seen walking hand-in-hand with the actor’s son Flynn, whom he shares with Aussie supermodel Miranda Kerr.

Katy Perry, 36, and Orlando Bloom, 44, have been enjoying some quality time with their kids, baby Daisy Dove and 10-year-old Flynn. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor took to Instagram on June 27 to share a pic of himself and the “Teenage Dream” hitmaker holding hands with his eldest son, whom he shares with model Miranda Kerr, 38. “FAMILY LOVE,” he captioned the pic, which saw the trio strolling in amongst a row of trees.

In the snap, Katy stunned in a salmon colored jumpsuit with a floral bucket hat and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Orlando and Flynn twinned in white tees for the outing. It came 10 months after the couple expanded their family, following the arrival of little Daisy Dove. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple announced at the time.

Most recently, the American Idol judge opened up about her experience as a first-time mom. “I found everything I was ever searching for when I became a mother,” she wrote on Twitter. “So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club.” Meanwhile, Aussie supermodel Miranda Kerr told WSJ Magazine that she couldn’t be happier for her ex and his fiancé

“I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing,” she explained. “Flynn has always been the priority for me and making sure that he felt safe and he felt, you know, comfortable. Just putting his needs first, like, ‘Is this in the best interest of Flynn,’ no matter what we did.”

Katy and Orlando recently jetted off on a European vacation, and the “Roar” hitmaker was seen carrying her 10 month old bub on her hip. Katy stunned in a purple one-piece swimsuit with thick straps, as she accessorized with a colorful puka shell necklace and matching drop earrings. On another outing, Katy cut a casual figure when she was seen enjoying a gondola ride in Italy with their kids, taking in the gorgeous scenery.