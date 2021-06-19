Katy Perry Takes In The Sights Of Italy With Adorable Daughter Daisy, 10 Mos. & Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has stepped out with her sweet daughter Daisy Dove while on a family vacation in Venice, Italy with Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry, 36, has stepped out for a day of family fun with her baby girl Daisy Dove. The “California Girls” hitmaker carried the 10 month old bub on her hip while visiting Burano Island off the coast of Venice, Italy. The mother-daughter duo were joined by Orlando Bloom, 44, on the European family getaway, and the pics are too cute. Katy rocked a khaki dress with short sleeves, along with a straw bucket hat and brown ballet flats, while her little girl wore a green dress.

It came just days after the happy family were spotted enjoying a gondola ride in Italy with their kids! Katy snuggled little Daisy Dove while Orlando’s son Flynn, 10 — whom he shares with Miranda Kerr, 38 — took in the scenery during the June 16 outing. In the photos, Little Daisy looked like she was having so much fun as she sat on her pop star mom’s lap, attempting to pull down Katy’s face mask.

Katy and Orlando touched down in Italy just days prior, and have been keeping fans updated with pictures of their family getaway on their Instagram pages. Orlando drank an Aperol spritz in one photo dump shared on Tuesday, June 15, and was seen kissing Katy under a bridge (during a romantic gondola ride in another snap. He captioned the photo set, “dump and a kiss under the bridge for good luck,” along with a pizza and four-leaf clover emoji. Paparazzi actually caught Katy and Orlando taking selfies on the bridge during the trip, and at one point, they even kissed on the lips for a sweet shot.

The pair have also released their film debut as a couple: Transmissions from the Future, in which the year is 2055 and “democracy is dead” in America. Just over one minute long, the short flick is a desperate plea to voters to urge their senators to pass the For The People Act. “We’ve gotta tell them,” the pop singer says in the film released on June 17. “You are our only hope … The America you know doesn’t exist in our future. Democracy is dead. We have no voice. The regime watches our every move.”