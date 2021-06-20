Katy Perry Takes A Dip In A Purple One Piece With Baby Daisy & Shirtless Orlando In Greece

Katy Perry has stepped out with her fiance Orlando Bloom and their adorable daughter Daisy Dove for a day at the beach in Greece.

Katy Perry, 36, has jetted off on a European vacation with her baby girl Daisy Dove and fiance Orlando Bloom, 44. The “Teenage Dream” hitmaker carried the 10 month old bub on her hip while visiting the Greek Peloponnese region, and was joined by the family’s adorable dog, Buddy — see all the sweet pics. Katy stunned in a purple one-piece swimsuit with thick straps, as she accessorized with a colorful puka shell necklace and matching drop earrings.

The couple were also joined by Orlando’s son Flynn, 10, whom he shares with Miranda Kerr, 38. The foursome were all smiles as they splashes about in the water, before heading up to the showers to rinse off. Little Daisy rocked a baby pink top with bright pink shorts, while her mom swept her hair back and wore a straw hat for sun protection. Meanwhile, the father-of-two went showcased his muscular torso, wearing nothing but a pair of red swimming trunks.

The “Dark Horse” hitmaker recently opened up about her other half, and gushed about his parenting skills. “I was able to witness him and his fatherhood,” Katy told L’Officiel USA. “The way that he showed up for him and continues to show up for him, and the efforts that he makes and the distance he goes, I think that’s one of the reasons I made that conscious decision. I was like, ‘Here’s the father of my future children.'”

She continued, “This is his first girl, so it’s a totally different feeling for him. I’m really, really grateful to have him. And he really shows up in a huge emotional way, which is unique for me.” The couple, who welcomed their daughter Daisy in August 2020, have been enjoying a summer getaway. The happy family were spotted enjoying a gondola ride in Italy with their kids, taking in the scenery during the June 16 outing.