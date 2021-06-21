Orlando Bloom Cuddles Baby Daisy, 9 Months, As They Head On Venice Boat Ride With Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom was such a doting dad, as he carried his precious baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom, aboard a boat in Venice with fiancée Katy Perry! See the latest pics of the sweet family.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry looked like they thoroughly enjoyed themselves, as they departed Venice, Italy, with their sweet baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom. In the June 16 photos captured of the Lord Of The Rings alum, 44, and his sweet daughter, who will celebrate turning 10 months old on June 26, Orlando lovingly and protectively cradled his little one in his arms as they made their way onto a boat to join Katy. Daisy looked absolutely adorable in a pink onesie, as her doting dad wore a baseball cap, sunglasses, black vest, T-shirt, and loose green pants with a pair of sneakers down the ramp toward the boat.

The father-of-two, who also shares 10-year-old son Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom with ex Miranda Kerr, held onto Daisy as tenderly as possible. He ensured that she had the opportunity to set her sweet little eyes on the world around her, while also focusing on getting his baby girl back to her mom, 36, who waited patiently on the boat. Once there, photographers snapped a few more photos of the couple, who looked ready to set off to their next destination.

Ever since welcoming their sweet bundle of joy at the end of August 2020, Katy and Orlando have totally been living on Cloud Nine. Most importantly, the American Idol judge is embracing all of the time she has to spend with her fiancé and daughter. In fact, the couple was recently spotted at another lavish destination.

Prior to the day that fans got to set their eyes on these sweet images of the family in Venice, Katy, Orlando, and Daisy were spotted enjoying a pool day in Greece! Katy and Orlando looked so relaxed. The singer donned a purple one-piece as she held her baby girl in her arms while cameras snapped. It’s so clear that Katy and Orlando are spending these precious moments leading up to Daisy’s first birthday in August simply doting on her and showing her the world! We cannot wait to see where the family sets off to next.