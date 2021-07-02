Katy Perry Goes Paddleboarding In A Swimsuit During Vacation With Orlando Bloom – Photo

Kate Perry and Orlando Bloom’s European vacation continues! The couple’s latest stop was Turkey, where they went paddleboarding in the beautiful blue sea.

Katy Perry, 36, and Orlando Bloom, 44, soaked up the Turkish sunshine while paddleboarding together on Friday, July 2. The couple, who are hitting up country after country on their ongoing European vacation, grabbed two paddleboards and ventured off into the beautiful blue sea in Turkey — see the photos via DailyMail here. Katy was seen wearing a bucket hat and sexy red swimsuit as she rode on her board in the water near Orlando, who dressed in a striped purple shirt, black shorts and a baseball cap. Both stars seemed to be doing an amazing job staying upright on the paddleboard!

Katy and Orlando have been living their best life on vacation in Europe. Their 10-month-old daughter Daisy and Orlando’s son Flynn, 10, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, 38, joined the stars on the trip, though neither child was seen during the paddleboarding excursion. The family of four has already enjoyed time together in Italy and Greece, and there’s no telling where they’ll travel to next after they depart Turkey.

Katy has looked gorgeous throughout the summer vacation. On June 20, the “Firework” singer rocked a bright purple one piece and puka shell necklace while holding little Daisy as Orlando laid out in the sun nearby wearing a red swimsuit during a visit to the Greek Peloponnese region. Their family dog Buddy was also along for the ride. Flynn, meanwhile, looked like he was having an absolute blast as he splashed around in the water. Katy and Orlando have also shared snapshots from their vacation to keep their Instagram followers updated on the trip.

The “Teenage Dream” singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor also enjoyed a fun gondola ride when they stopped in Venice, Italy on June 16. Little Daisy looked like she was having so much fun as she sat on her pop star mom’s lap and seemingly played a game of peek-a-boo with her as Orlando and Flynn looked around at the historic buildings. This family of four is truly having the best vacation ever!