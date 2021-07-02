See Pic

Katy Perry Goes Paddleboarding In A Swimsuit During Vacation With Orlando Bloom – Photo

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Shutterstock
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe After Party, Los Angeles, America - 10 Jan 2016
*EXCLUSIVE* Venice, ITALY - British actor Orlando Bloom and girlfriend Katy Perry pictured departing their hotel in Venice with baby daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. *PHOTOS SHOT ON 06/16/2021* Pictured: Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry BACKGRID USA 20 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Venice, ITALY - British actor Orlando Bloom and girlfriend Katy Perry pictured departing their hotel in Venice with baby daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. *PHOTOS SHOT ON 06/16/2021* Pictured: Orlando Bloom, Daisy Dove BACKGRID USA 20 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Katy and Orlando have a family outing on Katy's first Mother's Day weekend. The pair brought daughter Daisy, for whom Katy did some shopping. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 07 May 2021 Pictured: Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Daisy. Photo credit: O. Gomina/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA752556_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
News Writer

Kate Perry and Orlando Bloom’s European vacation continues! The couple’s latest stop was Turkey, where they went paddleboarding in the beautiful blue sea.

Katy Perry, 36, and Orlando Bloom, 44, soaked up the Turkish sunshine while paddleboarding together on Friday, July 2. The couple, who are hitting up country after country on their ongoing European vacation, grabbed two paddleboards and ventured off into the beautiful blue sea in Turkey — see the photos via DailyMail here. Katy was seen wearing a bucket hat and sexy red swimsuit as she rode on her board in the water near Orlando, who dressed in a striped purple shirt, black shorts and a baseball cap. Both stars seemed to be doing an amazing job staying upright on the paddleboard!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Shutterstock

Katy and Orlando have been living their best life on vacation in Europe. Their 10-month-old daughter Daisy and Orlando’s son Flynn, 10, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, 38, joined the stars on the trip, though neither child was seen during the paddleboarding excursion. The family of four has already enjoyed time together in Italy and Greece, and there’s no telling where they’ll travel to next after they depart Turkey.

Katy has looked gorgeous throughout the summer vacation. On June 20, the “Firework” singer rocked a bright purple one piece and puka shell necklace while holding little Daisy as Orlando laid out in the sun nearby wearing a red swimsuit during a visit to the Greek Peloponnese region. Their family dog Buddy was also along for the ride. Flynn, meanwhile, looked like he was having an absolute blast as he splashed around in the water. Katy and Orlando have also shared snapshots from their vacation to keep their Instagram followers updated on the trip.

Related Gallery

Katy Perry's Baby Bump Pics

Santa Barbara, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 10AM PDT August 10, 2020 ** - The heavily pregnant star sparks the debate - 'should pregnant women be allowed to use disabled parking spots'... The singer stopped to get a bottle of water, among other purchases, leaving her $107,000 Porsche Cayenne GTS in a disabled bay in a shopping center in Santa Barbara. *Shot on August 8, 2020* Pictured: Katy Perry BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Santa Barbara, CA - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 7PM PDT ON 08/04/2020** Heavily pregnant Katy Perry looks ready to pop as she picks up food from a cafe in Santa Barbara, CA. The singer was seen wearing the mace around her neck as she face-timed with a friend on her shopping excursion, just days away from giving birth. Pictured: Katy Perry BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Santa Barbara, CA - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 7PM PDT ON 08/04/2020** Heavily pregnant Katy Perry looks ready to pop as she picks up food from a cafe in Santa Barbara, CA. The singer was seen wearing the mace around her neck as she face-timed with a friend on her shopping excursion, just days away from giving birth.Pictured: Katy PerryBACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The “Teenage Dream” singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor also enjoyed a fun gondola ride when they stopped in Venice, Italy on June 16. Little Daisy looked like she was having so much fun as she sat on her pop star mom’s lap and seemingly played a game of peek-a-boo with her as Orlando and Flynn looked around at the historic buildings. This family of four is truly having the best vacation ever!