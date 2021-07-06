Katy Perry Rocks A Little Black Dress & Heels For Dinner Date With Orlando Bloom In Paris

Katy Perry looked incredible while holding hands with Orlando Bloom as they arrived at La Girafe restaurant in stylish outfits.

Katy Perry, 36, was a gorgeous sight to see when she went out for a recent romantic dinner in Paris, France with her fiance Orlando Bloom, 44. The singer wore a figure-flattering long-sleeved black mini dress and matching heels while the actor wore a black top under a blue jacket, black pants, and black sneakers. She also added a necklace to her look and carried a black purse while he added a black baseball cap to his.

The lovebirds showed off affection for each other by holding hands as they walked inside La Girafe restaurant during the outing. Katy had her blonde locks tied back and Orlando made sure to wear a black face mask to keep himself and others safe as he held his phone.

Katy and Orlando’s latest date night comes just two days after they made headlines for sharing PDA-filled pics of themselves while spending time in Turkey. The “Roar” crooner shared the epic snapshots on her Instagram and captioned them with “infinity & beyond.” They were both embracing each other and smiling while standing on the edge of an infinity pool so her words perfectly represented the memorable moment.

The latest pics are from Katy and Orlando’s Europe trip, which they took with his son Flynn, 10, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, 38, and their 10-month-old daughter Daisy Dove. In addition to Turkey, they’ve stopped in Greece and Italy and have been sharing many incredible photos along the way. From having fun paddle boarding to relaxing on boat rides, the foursome have been enjoying nonstop activities and appear to be having a grand old time!

Their vacation is sure to be just one of the things they’ll be smiling about this summer. They couple is also gearing up to celebrate little Daisy’s first birthday in Aug. and we can’t wait to see what they have planned for the big event. Although they’ve still kept their bundle of joy’s face away from social media, we wouldn’t be surprised if they still shared pics of her celebration along with what’s sure to be sweet captions.