Katy Perry Kisses Orlando Bloom At The Edge Of A Pool In Turkey: Our Love Is ‘Infinity & Beyond’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloomed stunned against the postcard worthy scenery in Turkey for these new photos!

Katy Perry, 36, has made it clear that Orlando Bloom, 44, is forever her one and only. The “Firework” singer took to Instagram to post two drop dead gorgeous photos of her and her fiancé from their epic getaway to Turkey. Posing at the edge of a massive infinity pool, she used the body of water as an analogy for her love: “infinity & beyond,” she simply wrote, adding two heart emojis on either side. The statement is, of course, highly associated with the character Buzz Lightyear from Pixar’s Toy Story.

Standing barefoot, Katy kicked her left foot back in the air as she leaned in to kiss the Lord of the Rings alum, who placed his hand sweetly on her waist. In the next, they stood together with their arms around each other, all-smiles as they soaked in the mountains and scenery! Katy looked summer-ready in her gorgeous floral print dress, featuring a wrap style top and shorter sleeves. For his part, Orlando opted for a neutral look with a sand colored t-shirt and a light beige, rolled-up chino.

The couple have been enjoying their ritzy getaway to Europe, which has included stops in both Greece and Italy. Orlando and Katy’s 10-month-old daughter Daisy Dove has also been along for the ride, as has Orlando’s son Flynn, 10, from his previous relationship with Miranda Kerr. Daisy totally stole the show while the couple toured around Venice in a gondola! The 10-month-old showed her personality during a game of peek-a-boo aboard the boat, getting a laugh out of her mom Katy. Flynn also looked like he was having a blast soaking in the history and old buildings that make up the historic Italian city.

Sine getting to Turkey, the engaged duo have kept the romance alive with some much needed alone time. Katy and Orlando were spotted sharing a super steamy kiss as they went for a dip in the ocean, clearly enjoying each other’s company. They looked more in love than ever as they frolicked in the sea, later going for a paddle boarding adventure. The pictures looked like pure bliss as they waded through the ocean, ensuring they stayed covered up from the hot, beating sun.