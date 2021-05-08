Orlando Bloom Sweetly Snuggles Daughter Daisy, 8 Months, On Outing With Katy Perry — See Pics

Orlando Bloom was spotted holding his adorable daughter Daisy as her mom Katy Perry followed closely behind during a Mother’s Day weekend outing near their home.

Orlando Bloom, 44, showed off his doting daddy ways when he kept his adorable eight-month-old daughter Daisy Dove close during his latest outing with Katy Perry, 36. The actor and singer were photographed while walking in a parking lot over the weekend as their bundle of joy looked as cute as could be in her father’s arms while wearing a gray outfit with white stripes and tan shoes. It’s not clear where they were going, but there appeared to be stores surrounding them, indicating they were running errands or possibly getting food.

Both Orlando and Katy looked stylishly comfortable as they took their family-of-three stroll. He wore a light peach-colored hoodie, jeans, and tan sneakers with white shoelaces while she showed off a khaki style button-down long-sleeved top, matching pants, and tan slip-on sandals with matching socks. She also had a tan headband over her blonde locks, which were pulled back, and a pink floral face mask as her hunky love rocked his own bright blue face mask.

The outing comes during Katy’s first Mother’s Day weekend and one person walking by them was even spotted holding a “Happy Mother’s Day” balloon. Although she hasn’t revealed whether or not she has any plans for the special day, which takes place on May 9, she’ll most likely be relishing in the fact that she’s now the proud mom of little Daisy. Since the tot’s arrival last summer, she’s been seen enjoying quality time with her and often boasts about her in interviews and on social media.

Last Oct., Katy also gushed over Orlando and how he’s been bonding with his new baby girl. “Daddy’s doing a great job,” she told ET in an interview about her return as a judge on American Idol. “Daddy has stepped in. I’ve seen the Bjorn on him, I’ve seen him with the bottle, I’ve seen all the pictures. It’s all good.”

She also explained that although she adored Daisy, she’s “grateful” for having an opportunity to still be on the music competition series. “It’s amazing. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams,” she explained. “I mean, my life just feels very full and whole.”