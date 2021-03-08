Katy Perry Wears Sweats As Orlando Bloom Carries Baby Daisy, 6 Mos., On Family Stroll In Hawaii

Katy Perry looked super cute and comfy while rocking a set of grey sweats, as she and fiancé Orlando Bloom enjoyed a walk together with their baby girl, Daisy, who was carried by her doting dad. See the photos!

Katy Perry enjoyed a Sunday stroll in her Hawaii with her two loves: fiancé Orlando Bloom and the couple’s six-month-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom! The “Firework” songstress, 36, was spotted in the background of one of the photos, sporting an all-grey ensemble that featured grey leggings and a matching hoodie. Katy also wore an adorable hat with the word “Mama” embroidered on it in all capital letters!

Katy’s beau, Orlando, also dressed for the family’s walk outside. The Lord Of The Rings alum, 44, wore a pair of black gym shorts, and a grey T-shirt. On top of his shirt, Katy and Orlando’s sweet baby girl was strapped to Orlando’s chest in an orange papoose! Fans could just see Daisy’s tiny little feet in the photos. Katy and Orlando also wore protective face masks, following CDC guidelines to keep those around them safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The sweet couple has really been enjoying their getaway with their little one. Prior to their recent stroll, Katy was photographed taking Daisy to the beach! The mother-of-one was spotted on March 3 sporting a super cute purple one-piece. In the snaps, Katy gently cradled her darling little girl, who was perfectly dressed for the family beach day. She wore a tropical patterned, long sleeve swim shirt, pink bottoms over her diaper, and a little pink sun hat.

Ever the doting dad, Orlando was also on hand, and was seen carrying his baby girl across the sand. Along with the family’s beach day, both Katy and Orlando have been seen out and about in tropical Hawaii while taking their daughter for a stroll, enjoying the fresh air, and taking a break from their hectic lives. As it turns out, Katy absolutely earned this getaway with her family.

The Grammy-nominated singer wrapped the audition episodes of American Idol and has clearly been enjoying some relaxation before heading back to Hollywood for live episodes. While the excursion has been a welcome break, Katy knows just how lucky she is to have her role as a judge on the long-running reality competition series. “I’m so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams,” she told ET in October 2020.

“I mean, my life just feels very full and whole,” Katy gushed, however, she did admit that there were some parts that were really tough, particularly being away from her newborn daughter. “And you know, it’s hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there.” All of these months later, it’s so great to see Katy taking time for herself and her family as they enjoy some time together in Hawaii!