Katy Perry Cradles Baby Daisy, 6 Months, While Rocking A Swimsuit On The Beach In Hawaii – Pics

Katy Perry and her precious baby girl, Daisy Dove, looked so sweet as they bonded on a Hawaiian beach! See the photos of the mother-daughter pair, joined by Katy’s love and Daisy’s dad, Orlando Bloom!

Baby’s first beach day! Katy Perry looked completely in her element as she cradled her precious six-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove, during a trip to a beach in Hawaii on Wednesday, March 3. The “Firework” singer, 36, was spotted wearing a strapless purple one-piece by Eres while holding her infant daughter, who sported a tropical patterned, long sleeve swim shirt, pink bottoms over her diaper, and a little pink sun hat! You can see the pictures here.

Katy and her darling daughter were, of course, joined by Katy’s fiancé and Daisy’s doting dad Orlando Bloom. At one point during the family’s excursion, Orlando carried his little girl in his arms. The Lord Of The Rings alum, 44, sported a pair of small, black swim trunks and was seen cradling his daughter as the two made their way across the sand. It was such a special outing for the two parents and their baby girl, and both Katy and Orlando appear to be totally coming into their own during this exciting new chapter!

While the trio has been in Hawaii, both Katy and Orlando have been spotted out with their daughter on comforting walks. On February 18, Katy was spotted taking a stroll with her six-month-old, who reclined in her stroller. Just days later, on February 28, Orlando was seen taking a walk with little Daisy strapped to his chest in a small orange papoose! It was such a sweet sight, but beyond their recent outings in the tropical destination, the couple has also taken time to gush about their precious little one.

“I sing anything that has ‘daddy’ in it, just because I want her to say dad before she says anything else,” Orlando confessed on a recent episode of The Graham Norton Show. “Daddy loves his Daisy Dove,” the actor sang for the host and guests, giving them a sense of the dulcet tones Daisy gets to hear every day! Of course, Orlando might want to leave the singing duties to 13-time Grammy nominee, Katy!

It’s so clear that Katy and Orlando have been living on Cloud Nine since they welcomed their baby girl in August 2020. Orlando is also the dad to 10-year-old son Flynn from his previous marriage to model Miranda Kerr. Katy and Orlando couldn’t look happier in these recent snaps, and we cannot wait to see more the little family in the future!