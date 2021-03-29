See Pic

Katy Perry Rocks ‘Mama’ Hat & Daisy Necklaces For 6-Month-Old Daughter — Pic

Katy Perry61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019Wearing Balmain Same Outfit as catwalk model *10068488af
US singer Katy Perry poses for photos ahead of the 'FIGHT ON' concert for bushfire-affected communities at Pioneer Park Recreation Reserve in Bright, Victoria, Australia, 11 March 2020. The pop star is putting on a free show in Victoria's Alpine region on 11 March night. US pop star Katy Perry puts on free show for bushfire-affected Victoria's Alpine region, Bright, Australia - 11 Mar 2020 Wearing Valentino Same Outfit as catwalk model *10429089as and Amiaya
Editorial use only. , IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP Mandatory Credit: Photo by SCOTT BARBOUR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10576902av) US singer-songwriter Katy Perry performs on stage after the Women's T20 World Cup final match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Australia, 08 March 2020. Cricket Women's T20 World Cup final - Australia vs India, Melbourne - 08 Mar 2020
Katy Perry performs before the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket final match between Australia and India in Melbourne Kay Perry, Melbourne, Australia - 08 Mar 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Katy Perry stepped out looking like a proud mom in Santa Monica while also wearing a sporty running outfit.

Katy Perry, 36, was decked out in gear that showed her love for hew six-month-old daughter Daisy on Mar. 29. The singer was spotted getting socks at a local shop in Santa Monica, CA and proudly wore a gray baseball cap that had the word “MAMA” printed across the front of it in white letters as well as two daisy-themed necklaces. One spelled out the word Daisy and the other was a pendant of the pretty flower.

Katy Perry
Katy Perry rocking a daisy and mom-themed outfit during an outing in Santa Monica. (BACKGRID)

She also rocked a dark blue green tank top with matching leggings and sneakers as well as a pink face mask decorated with white petals. The doting parent added a light gray sweatshirt to her outfit by tying it around her waist and had a black purse with the strap across her chest. After she grabbed the socks, she headed back to the Montecito home she shares with her daughter and fiance Orlando Bloom, 44.

Katy’s latest outing isn’t the first time we’ve seen here rock her mom and daisy-themed accessories. She was seen walking outside with Orlando, who was holding Daisy, during a stroll in Hawaii earlier this month. During the walk, she was again wearing the hat, necklaces, and face mask as well as a gray hoodie and leggings.

Katy Perry
Katy Perry during a previous outing. (BACKGRID)

Katy and Orlando’s cute stroll comes after they welcomed Daisy in Aug. and although they have been private when it comes to showing her face, they’ve been open about the love they have for the baby girl. Back in Oct., Orlando also gave fans a hint at what she looks like when he admitted her eyes are blue like Katy’s.

“The eyes do look like [Katy]’s,” he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “But it was funny, because when she first came out, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s me! It’s a mini-me!’ And then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect. But then she sort of looks a bit like my mom. So I got a little bit confused because Katy’s breastfeeding this mini me, slash my mom. It’s like…who is she going to look like next?”