Katy Perry Rocks ‘Mama’ Hat & Daisy Necklaces For 6-Month-Old Daughter — Pic

Katy Perry stepped out looking like a proud mom in Santa Monica while also wearing a sporty running outfit.

Katy Perry, 36, was decked out in gear that showed her love for hew six-month-old daughter Daisy on Mar. 29. The singer was spotted getting socks at a local shop in Santa Monica, CA and proudly wore a gray baseball cap that had the word “MAMA” printed across the front of it in white letters as well as two daisy-themed necklaces. One spelled out the word Daisy and the other was a pendant of the pretty flower.

She also rocked a dark blue green tank top with matching leggings and sneakers as well as a pink face mask decorated with white petals. The doting parent added a light gray sweatshirt to her outfit by tying it around her waist and had a black purse with the strap across her chest. After she grabbed the socks, she headed back to the Montecito home she shares with her daughter and fiance Orlando Bloom, 44.

Katy’s latest outing isn’t the first time we’ve seen here rock her mom and daisy-themed accessories. She was seen walking outside with Orlando, who was holding Daisy, during a stroll in Hawaii earlier this month. During the walk, she was again wearing the hat, necklaces, and face mask as well as a gray hoodie and leggings.

Katy and Orlando’s cute stroll comes after they welcomed Daisy in Aug. and although they have been private when it comes to showing her face, they’ve been open about the love they have for the baby girl. Back in Oct., Orlando also gave fans a hint at what she looks like when he admitted her eyes are blue like Katy’s.

“The eyes do look like [Katy]’s,” he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “But it was funny, because when she first came out, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s me! It’s a mini-me!’ And then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect. But then she sort of looks a bit like my mom. So I got a little bit confused because Katy’s breastfeeding this mini me, slash my mom. It’s like…who is she going to look like next?”