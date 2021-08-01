Katy Perry Gets Glammed Up In Gorgeous Black Gown On UNICEF Red Carpet With Orlando Bloom — Photos

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were dressed to the nines when they stepped out at a charity gala in Capri, Italy. See the stunning pics!

New mom Katy Perry, 36, and her beau Orlando Bloom, 44, looked incredibly chic on the red carpet at the star-studded UNICEF summer gala in Capri, Italy on July 31. The “Roar” hitmaker stunned in a black gown as she got cosy with a very dapper looking Orlando. The singer’s dress featured ruffled grey detailing at the sleeves, and black bows on the sleeves. She accessorized with glitzy silver earrings and slicked her blonde hair in a sleek up do. Meanwhile, the actor donned a dark blue blazer with cream chinos, a white shirt and suede brown loafers.

The event, which was hosted by luxury retailer LuisaViaRoma, was also attended by stars such as Heidi Klum, 48, and Emily Ratajkowski, 30. As fans would know, Katy and Orlando have been vacationing in Europe with their baby girl Daisy, 11 months, and her fiancé Orlando’s son Flynn, 10, whom he shares with Miranda Kerr, 38.

The Australian model is actually close pals with Katy, and they even support each others business ventures. Earlier in the month, Katy attended the launch of a new hydration mist from Kora Organics, the skin-care brand founded by Miranda. Katy and Miranda have both been vocal about their friendship. During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last November, Miranda gushed about the singer and her ex-husband’s relationship.

“I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing,” Miranda said. “I’m just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other and I’m so grateful that I found my incredible husband and just that we all really respect each other.”

The two also held a joint IG Live in April, discussing their “modern family” and “close” relationship. “One of the great things about being close to Miranda is I get to try out all her products, especially when her son comes home with them in his backpack,” Katie joked. “Flynn will always bring this amazing nugget of knowledge on either skincare or food.”