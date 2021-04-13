Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Ex Miranda Kerr Bond Over Motherhood & ‘Unconditional’ Love

Katy Perry revealed the ‘greatest thing’ about being ‘so close’ to her fiancé’s ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, while the stars gushed about their kids and skincare in an Instagram Live session.

Katy Perry may be engaged to Miranda Kerr‘s ex-husband, but there was nothing but love between the two women while they filmed a joint Instagram Live session on April 13. It was actually Katy’s idea to reunite virtually; the 36-year-old pop star said she “stopped” Miranda in her “tracks” after using the model’s KORA Organics’ Turmeric Glow Moisturizer, and insisted they film together to promote the new product. While the majority of the chat focused on beauty and wellness, the discussion eventually turned to how much they “love” their kids (and each other).

Katy Perry showed off her makeup-free face during the Instagram Live session, which was glowing thanks to Miranda Kerr’s new KORA Organics’ Turmeric Glow Moisturizer.

“The kids are my number one love…it’s just the best thing in the world, being a mom,” Miranda gushed, who shares her younger sons Myles, 1, and Hart, 2, with her husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel also shares her firstborn son Flynn, 10, with Katy’s fiancé Orlando Bloom. Katy could relate, since she just welcomed her first child with Orlando, a baby girl named Daisy, in Aug. 2020.

“It’s the best job,” Katy agreed, who was wearing a satin robe that Miranda had gifted her for Christmas. The “Fireworks” singer explained that while she got to metaphorically “climb every single mountain” in her life, “especially career-wise,” there was “no feeling like the feeling when [she] had [her] daughter.” Katy added, “That was all the love I was ever searching for.”

“It’s the heart opener of all heart openers,” Miranda said, bouncing off of what Katy said. The singer then elaborated, saying that “as a performer” your art is sometimes “validated by the outside world and that fluctuates.” However, “the love from your children is constant and unconditional and isn’t based on what you have, what you don’t have, what career, what product and that’s definitely made me feel so full,” Katy explained.