Orlando Bloom, 44, Is Buff In A T-Shirt As He Channels ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Character Practicing Archery — Photos

‘Still got it,’ Orlando Bloom quipped in a caption as he showed off his impressive archery skills, which he learned back in the early ’00s to play ‘LOTR’s Legolas.

Orlando Bloom, 44, just took us way back to the Lord of the Rings days. The British-born actor delighted fans with an Instagram video showing off his impressive archery skills on Saturday, July 24 and he looked like a total pro. “Still got it,” he confidently quipped as he shot several arrows at a bullseye while wearing a fitted white t-shirt. The actor was looking toned and buff in the post, just like he did 20 years ago when he played Legolas Greenleaf in the iconic film trilogy.

Orlando played the Sindarin Elf, who was part of the Fellowship of the Ring in the Third Age, in the movie series based on J. R. R. Tolkien‘s book series. Orlando impressively did all of his own stunts in LOTR, originally learning combat training at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He later learned archery in New Zealand, where the film shot over an 18 month period, and is credited for creating a newfound interest in the ancient sport.

“This is my winning lap, and then we do another lap,” he confidently said in the video, which was shot from behind him. It’s unclear who was holding the camera in the sunny backyard, but it very well could have been gorgeous fiancé Katy Perry, 36. The actor appeared as Legolas in 2001’s The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2002’s The Lord of the Rings: Two Towers and 2003’s The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. He later reprised the role — including the archery — for 2013’s The Hobbit: The Robbed Kingdom.

“Yes, we brushed [my archery skills] up. It was great, it was a great way to get back to the character and fire bows and arrows,” he said to Yahoo! Singapore while promoting the flick back in Dec. 2013. “The pain and pain I’ve been 22 to 10 years old isn’t too bad, but it’s very different from the sharp movements of the elf. It was definitely a bit of work to get back,” he added at the time.