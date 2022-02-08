‘American Idol’ Finalist Caleb Kennedy Arrested For DUI In Fatal Car Accident

The 17-year-old former ‘American Idol’ contestant was just arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence which resulted in the death of one man.

Former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy, who competed on the show in 2021, has just been arrested and charged with a felony DUI after allegedly crashing his truck into a building in South Carolina, killing one man who was inside. “A vehicle driven by Caleb Andrew Kennedy ran into a workshop behind a home at 12:33 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Murph Road just 3 miles south of Pacolet,” Fire Chief for the Pacolet, South Carolina Fire Station told HollywoodLife in a statement. “The victim inside of the workshop, 54-year-old Larry Duane Parris, was taken to the hospital and later died from the injuries he sustained.”

Caleb was a Top 5 finalist for American Idol at 16 when it was announced on May 12 that he was eliminated from the competition series while he apologized for appearing in a controversial video that circulated online the same day. “Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol,” Caleb tweeted. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in any way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse.”

The video in question allegedly showed Caleb with a friend wearing what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan hood (due to the fact Caleb was underage, we will not be linking out to the clip). “I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down,” Caleb tweeted. “I’ll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me. I’m so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect!”

According to Caleb’s mother, Anita Guy, the video was taken when he was 12. She told the Herald-Journal, “I hate this has happened and how Caleb is being portrayed by people online. This video was taken after Caleb had watched the movie ‘The Strangers: Prey at Night‘ and they were imitating those characters. It had nothing to do with the Ku Klux Klan, but I know that’s how it looks. Caleb doesn’t have a racist bone in his body. He loves everyone and has friends of all races.”