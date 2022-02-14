Kim Kardashian ‘Won’t Be Bullied’ By Ex Kanye West Amid New Social Media Rants

Kim Kardashian plans on living her life how she pleases amid ex Kanye West’s social media rants about the reality star.

Kim Kardashian, 41, “won’t be bullied” by ex Kanye West, 44. A source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim has seen the rapper’s social media rants about her and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28.

“Kim is not about to start running her life based on threats or an aggressive attitude from Kanye,” an insider said. “Kim won’t be bullied by Kanye and she plans on living her life however she chooses. If anything, this is only bringing her closer to Pete because he’s been a huge support system through this all.”

“Kim really doesn’t want to spend another moment worrying about how Kanye feels and instead she’d rather focus on the man she cares about and how he’s handling this whole situation,” the pal continued. “She understands that this may be a lot to deal with and she is so grateful for the patience he’s had with this entire ordeal.”

Just hours before Kanye posted several videos attending Super Bowl LVI alongside his two oldest kids, North, 8, and Saint, 6, he took to social media and shared several now-deleted posts regarding Kim and Pete. “No you will never meet my children,” Kanye captioned a snapshot of the SNL comedian wearing underwear without pants laughing with his friend Machine Gun Kelly. The “Gold Digger” hitmaker also shared a screengrab of a viral internet rumor which alleged that Pete’s ex, Ariana Grande sent photos of the pair to her ex Mac Miller before his 2018 death. West captioned the image, “No comment.”

Meanwhile, love is in full bloom — at least from Kanye’s perspective. As we previously reported, the Yeezy fashion designer and Julia Fox, 32, split as news broke of Kanye’s over-the-top romantic display for Kim. He showered his ex with a truck full of roses for Valentine’s Day and revealed the grand gesture when taking to Instagram on Feb. 14. A black pickup truck filled to the brim with pink and red roses had white letters across the side that read: “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR.” The father-of-four tagged Kim, making it known his post was dedicated to her.

The former couple announced their divorce in February 2021, and although things haven’t been finalized, Kim has been declared legally single as proceedings continue. As far as his recent split from the Uncut Gems actress, a rep for Julia confirmed news of the split and shared a statement on behalf of the brunette beauty, saying, “They remain close friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.”