Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas, & More Watch The Rams Win The Super Bowl From Home: Photos

Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas, Ryan Seacrest and more decided to keep it lowkey for this Super Bowl and decided to celebrate at home rather than the SoFi Stadium.

Even though Super Bowl LVI went down in Los Angeles, plenty of celebrities decided to keep it lowkey for the big game and decided to celebrate it at home. Many celebs were there at the SoFi Stadium including Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (aka Bennifer), Kanye West, Beyonce and many many more. But that doesn’t mean that the celebs who just chilled at home didn’t have just as much fun. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Nick Jonas, Ryan Seacrest and Emmanuel Acho prove that celebrating in the comfort of your home is where it’s at.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

A-list couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got glammed up for their own at-home celebration. The model joked that she was torn on which team to support as she posed by a collection of caps for each football team. By the time the game started, she settled with the Bengals as she rocked a stunning two-piece orange dress. John also showed he was team Bengals as he posed with a bottle of wine by the pool and said he was ready to crack it open in case of their upset win. Chrissy and her musician husband posed by an archway of balloons as he rocked a floral dress shirt. The best part of the evening for them might have been when the “All of Me” singer’s Super Bowl commercial came on and they watched it from the comfort of their couch.

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra just welcomed a new baby into their family via surrogate so it’s no surprise the couple chose to stay home for this Super Bowl. However, it doesn’t mean that they didn’t go all-out for the occasion. He showed off their lovely home that was decorated with an array of Super Bowl paraphernalia including streamers, Rams and Bengals plates and a little fake grass field with footballs by the beer cooler. He also showed that he was team Bengals with his sweatshirt.

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest kept it casual and celebrated the game from home as well. Unlike the previous two stars, the American Idol host made it clear he was team Rams. He posted a selfie of him wearing a blue Rams T-shirt and matching cap. “Happy Super Bowl Sunday ! Go Rams,” he tweeted along with the pic, adding #RamIt.

Emmanuel Acho

Dear refs, YOU CANNOT MISS THAT CALL IN THE SUPER BOWL. Your body goes where your head goes. Ramsey had no chance. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/2RtxUPfPFN — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 14, 2022

Emmanuel Acho, ESPN host and guest host on The Bachelor, also watched from home and actively live-Tweeted the occasion. He reacted to some of the biggest moments of the game like Odell Beckham getting injured, writing, “No God not Odell! Take my knee instead!!!!” He also included video footage and called out the refs for one of the plays, writing, “YOU CANNOT MISS THAT CALL IN THE SUPER BOWL. Your body goes where your head goes. Ramsey had no chance.”