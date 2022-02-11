John Legend Invites You To ‘Sleep With Me’ – Sorta – In Headspace’s Sexy Super Bowl Commercial

John Legend is giving you the chance to sleep with him (just not like that) in a steamy new Super Bowl commercial for Headspace. Watch the full ad here.

Greetings, lovers! John Legend, 43, has a seductive new offer just in time for Valentine’s Day, and it involves him sleeping beside you and whispering into your ear…platonically, of course! In a new Super Bowl commercial for mindfulness company Headspace, John invites fans to “sleep with him” just in time for Valentine’s day, by listening to the soothing Sleepcast he recorded for Headspace’s app.

In the ad, John, clad in a low-cut satin robe and gripping a glass of red wine, invites viewers to take part in a “very special gift” which he describes simply: “I’m going to let you sleep with me.” From the lit candelabras to John’s sultry voice, the innuendo is hard to miss. However, the humor quickly appears as John reveals what he means is falling asleep while listening to his recorded Sleepcast, giving the feeling that John is right there next to you. John teases viewers a bit for letting their minds trail in the gutter, looking to the camera with a wink and sharing: “I’m a happily married man.”

The proof is in the pudding when it comes to John’s happy marriage; he shares a beautiful family with model wife Chrissy Teigen, 35, daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3. Though Chrissy is the queen of Instagram between the two, proud dad John also loves to show off his family on socials. Last Halloween, John shared a perfectly-acted video of the family and Chrissy’s mom Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen dressing up as The Addams Family.

Tapping their heads and feet in character as John played the classic theme music, Chrissy and the family were in perfect unison and having fun with it. Though many swooning fans will be lucky to “sleep” with John through the new Headspace app, it’s clear as far as romance is concerned, his heart lies 100% at home.