Halle Berry Plays With Kittens Dressed In Golden Toga In Caesars Sportsbook’s Super Bowl Commercial
Halle Berry made a purrfectly adorable commercial for Super Bowl LVI, teaming up with Caesars Sportsbook and Best Friends Animal Society in a new ad for a good cause.
Our favorite Catwoman is back! In a new commercial, Halle Berry teamed up with Caesars Sportsbook and Best Friends Animal Society to put some adorable kittens on display during the Super Bowl‘s other big game on Sunday: the Puppy Bowl.
In the ad, the actress, 55, sits on the floor surrounded by plus, moody decor and a slew of sweet kittens. In keeping with the “Caesar” theme, Halle was dressed up in a Cleopatra-esque look, with shiny, thigh-high gold boots, a flowing, gold and blue embellished tunic, a short black wig and glowing gold eye makeup. “Really it’s just Cleopatra playing with some kittens,” text over the screen read. The Monsters Ball actress also playfully picks up one of the kittens and calls him “Brutus” before encouraging viewers to “foster a kitten — for real.”
Halle, Caesars, and Best Friends Animal Society teamed up to encourage people to foster pets, making more room for bringing in animals in the shelter and finding homes for rescue animals. “It was special working with kittens, and I’m so glad that we could support such a good cause while making a fun spot with Caesars,” Halle said in a statement about the 30-second spot that was obtained by PEOPLE.
Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, also said in a statement, “We are excited that the millions of Americans tuning into the Puppy Bowl will see a kitten from Best Friends Animal Society and learn about the plight of these adorable pets who can’t find permanent, loving homes,” she stated. “With kitten season right around the corner, we are asking everyone nationwide to raise their hands to help. Whether you’re looking to post the ultimate cute on social media, need a daily dose of fun and silliness, or simply want to save lives and provide a kitten with a happy and healthy future, you can sign up to become a foster family today.”
Cat (and and animal!) lovers can check out the spot during Sunday’s airing of the 2022 Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet at 2pm ET. You can also learn about the fostering process by visiting https://www.bestfriends.org/kittens.