Halle Berry Plays With Kittens Dressed In Golden Toga In Caesars Sportsbook’s Super Bowl Commercial

Our favorite Catwoman is back! In a new commercial, Halle Berry teamed up with Caesars Sportsbook and Best Friends Animal Society to put some adorable kittens on display during the Super Bowl‘s other big game on Sunday: the Puppy Bowl.

In the ad, the actress, 55, sits on the floor surrounded by plus, moody decor and a slew of sweet kittens. In keeping with the “Caesar” theme, Halle was dressed up in a Cleopatra-esque look, with shiny, thigh-high gold boots, a flowing, gold and blue embellished tunic, a short black wig and glowing gold eye makeup. “Really it’s just Cleopatra playing with some kittens,” text over the screen read. The Monsters Ball actress also playfully picks up one of the kittens and calls him “Brutus” before encouraging viewers to “foster a kitten — for real.”

Halle, Caesars, and Best Friends Animal Society teamed up to encourage people to foster pets, making more room for bringing in animals in the shelter and finding homes for rescue animals. “It was special working with kittens, and I’m so glad that we could support such a good cause while making a fun spot with Caesars,” Halle said in a statement about the 30-second spot that was obtained by PEOPLE.