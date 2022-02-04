See Pic

Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Retro Green Bikini For ‘Cabo 1962’ Look: Photo

A babe for any era! Vanessa Hudgens channeled ‘Cabo 1962’ in a beachy new Instagram post, where she rocked a retro green bikini and cat-eye shades.

Talk about a timeless beauty! In a sun-soaked new Instagram post, Vanessa Hudgens, 33, channeled tropical 1960’s glam. Rocking an emerald green bikini with a retro cut, cat-eye shades, and a bandana, Vanessa looked the part of a vacationing housewife. The ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ star, clearly aware of the aesthetic reference, captioned the shot “Cabo, 1962” followed by a winking emoji.

In the post, Vanessa looks confident and camera-ready as she kneels in the sand. The star, who told Shape Magazine in October she’s at her “fittest,” looked tan and happy as she struck a pose by glittering blue waters. A California girl at heart, Vanessa completed her look with an adorable choker with a palm-tree-shaped pendant. Vanessa, who is no stranger to making a swimsuit a fashion statement, looks as stylish and sexy as ever in the post as she enjoys a luxurious Cabo vacation with pals Vince Rossi and GG Macree.

Vanessa Hudgens channeled 1960’s glam in a new Instagram post, where she rocked a green bikini and cat-eye shades while vacationing in Cabo. (SplashNews)

Vanessa has been soaking in sun and surf in style this week and posting all the details to social media. From whale-watching to private flights to sunsets from the hot tub, Vanessa and her crew have been living in luxury. The vacation is well deserved, as Vanessa’s starring role opposite Andrew Garfield, 38, in ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ has been earning rave reviews. Returning to her singing roots, Vanessa shines as an aspiring Broadway actress.

In a December Glamour UK interview promoting the film, she opened up about struggling to define who she is when there are “so many versions. “There’s the version of myself that is the most comfortable at home in my pajamas with my girlfriends, a glass of wine, skipping around listening to music,” she shared, “but then there’s another version that feels most me when I’m done to the nines and my face is beat and my hair is snatched and I’ve got a dress on that is ready to stop traffic.” With her latest relaxed and gorgeous photo, Vanessa is showing both versions of herself can coexist, in style!

 