Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Denim Swimsuit On ‘Shape’ Cover While Celebrating Being Her ‘Fittest’

vanessa hudgens
THOMAS WHITESIDE
Lifestyle Director

Vanessa Hudgens graced the cover of ‘SHAPE’s’ November issue where she slayed in a denim bikini while celebrating the fact that she’s the ‘fittest’ she’s ever been.

Vanessa Hudgens, 32, looked better than ever when she landed the cover of SHAPE’s November issue. On the cover, she looked fabulous in a low-cut dark blue denim one-piece swimsuit with underwire cups and clasps down the front. She lounged by the pool in the bathing suit, showing off her toned legs.

vanessa hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens looked fabulous in a denim one-piece swimsuit for the cover of ‘SHAPE’s’ November issue. (THOMAS WHITESIDE)

Not only did Vanessa look stunning on the cover, but she opened up about feeling her best when she’s in her best shape. “At my fittest, I feel unstoppable. You think, ‘there’s no way I can get through 30 reps.’ But then you do, and you remind yourself that you can do anything you set your mind to. Those little victories should always be celebrated. That’s what contributes joy and happiness and power and strength to your life,” Vanessa revealed.

Aside from feeling fit, Vanessa admitted that she’s confident in her own skin but it definitely took her a while to accept her body. “Over the past couple of years, I’ve really come into my own,” she said. “When you’re fully accepting of who you are, and you stop trying to suppress pieces of yourself, you can conquer the world.”

Vanessa continued, “I love how silly I am. I love how excitable I am. And I love that I’m finally at a place where I can access those things. Even the quirky stuff that might have been shut down by other people in the past, like being ridiculous with my friends, those are things I’m now allowing to thrive. For some people, I’m way too much. But I love who I am, and there’s such power in that.”

Not only does Vanessa feel confident in her skin, but she also has a great relationship with herself. “Where I am now is better than I could have dreamed of,” she revealed. “My relationship with myself is something I value deeply, even if things don’t always go the way I expected. For instance, my mom got married at 25, so I always thought I was going to be married at 25.”

She continued, “That didn’t happen. But I’m in such an amazing, healthy relationship, so it doesn’t matter. What I’ve discovered is that we all have these ideas—and if they don’t happen, then there’s a reason why. Learning that has been extremely helpful to my growth. I’m very grateful every day for where I am in this moment of my life.”

We cannot wait for the magazine to hit newsstands and it’s officially on sale on October 15th.