See Pics

Megan Fox Jokes She’d Wear This Sexy Top As A Teacher At ‘Euphoria’ High — Photo

Megan FoxMegan Fox appearance at Forever 21, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Mar 2018Actress Megan Fox Appears At Forever 21 To Promote Her New Role As Brand Ambassador For Frederick's Of Hollywood
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly engaged Megan Fox wears a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble outside the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Milan, Italy. Pictured: Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 15 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hold hands heading out in New York after attending the VMAs.Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun KellyBACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Megan Fox Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
News Writer

Megan Fox is a vision in sexy gray (with a pop of orange) in her latest Instagram, channeling ‘teacher’ vibes at the fictional ‘Euphoria’ high school.

Megan Fox is ready to teach at Euphoria high! The Transformers actress posted three sultry shots to her Instagram page on Jan. 27 to show off a super stylish all-gray look, with a structured, sleeveless top that also displayed her impeccable cleavage with a slit at the top. The 35-year-old paired the top with high-waisted, tailored grey trousers and periwinkle-colored, pointed-toe pumps and an adorably chic small handbag.

“If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High,” the mother-of-three joked in the caption, joining the current viral trend on social media concerning the eccentric fashions featured on the show. Megan surely fit the trend not only with her sexy school teacher look, but her bright orange nails and eye makeup (not to mention that $400k diamond and emerald sparkler from fiancé Machine Gun Kelly).

The Night Teeth actress is keen on posting some sexy shots to her IG, but also some PDA-filled ones with her fiancé! The husband-and-wife-to-be pair enjoyed a romantic getaway to Lake Como, Italy about a week ago to celebrate their recent engagement. The It couple captured the idyllic landscape in a slew of dreamy photos on Jan. 20 as Megan and her rapper/singer soon-to-be-hubby (real name Colson Baker), 31, looked very much in love, cuddling and smiling for their fans.

Related Gallery

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox: See Photos Of The Couple

Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly-engaged Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly leave their hotel out in Milan as the American Actress Megan flashes her $340,000 engagement ring as the loved up couple held hands. Pictured: Megan Fox - Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 18 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Exclusive All Round - In the UK: Web: £400 Set fee. Print and all other territories please call for pricing. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12760587k) Exclusive - Megan Fox shows her new engagement ring with Machine Gun Kelly out and about in Milan. Exclusive - Megan Fox shows her new engagement ring with Machine Gun Kelly out and about in Milan, Italy - 14 Jan 2022
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox put on the PDA as they leave Travis Barker's sounds studio in Calabasas. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Megan and MGK let their fans know they were heading down the aisle together with two separate Instagram posts after the rapper popped the big question. The actress shared a video of the actual proposal with MGK on one knee, writing alongside it, “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood.” Meanwhile, MGK shared a clip of the gorgeous engagement ring, which consisted of two gems, an emerald and a diamond, to represent both of their birthstones. “‘Yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” he captioned it.