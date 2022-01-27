Megan Fox Jokes She’d Wear This Sexy Top As A Teacher At ‘Euphoria’ High — Photo

Megan Fox is a vision in sexy gray (with a pop of orange) in her latest Instagram, channeling ‘teacher’ vibes at the fictional ‘Euphoria’ high school.

Megan Fox is ready to teach at Euphoria high! The Transformers actress posted three sultry shots to her Instagram page on Jan. 27 to show off a super stylish all-gray look, with a structured, sleeveless top that also displayed her impeccable cleavage with a slit at the top. The 35-year-old paired the top with high-waisted, tailored grey trousers and periwinkle-colored, pointed-toe pumps and an adorably chic small handbag.

“If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High,” the mother-of-three joked in the caption, joining the current viral trend on social media concerning the eccentric fashions featured on the show. Megan surely fit the trend not only with her sexy school teacher look, but her bright orange nails and eye makeup (not to mention that $400k diamond and emerald sparkler from fiancé Machine Gun Kelly).

The Night Teeth actress is keen on posting some sexy shots to her IG, but also some PDA-filled ones with her fiancé! The husband-and-wife-to-be pair enjoyed a romantic getaway to Lake Como, Italy about a week ago to celebrate their recent engagement. The It couple captured the idyllic landscape in a slew of dreamy photos on Jan. 20 as Megan and her rapper/singer soon-to-be-hubby (real name Colson Baker), 31, looked very much in love, cuddling and smiling for their fans.

Megan and MGK let their fans know they were heading down the aisle together with two separate Instagram posts after the rapper popped the big question. The actress shared a video of the actual proposal with MGK on one knee, writing alongside it, “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood.” Meanwhile, MGK shared a clip of the gorgeous engagement ring, which consisted of two gems, an emerald and a diamond, to represent both of their birthstones. “‘Yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” he captioned it.