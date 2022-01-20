Machine Gun Kelly Wraps His Arms Around Megan Fox In Romantic Getaway To Lake Cuomo: Photos

The newly engaged couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they took in all the gorgeous, Italian surroundings.

Jet-setting lovers! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly enjoyed a romantic getaway to Lake Cuomo, Italy to celebrate their recent engagement. The It couple captured the dreamy escape in gorgeous photos (below), which were shared to the Transformers actress’ Instagram on Thursday (January 20). Megan, 35, and her rapper/singer fiancé (real name Colson Baker), 31, looked every inch in love, as they couldn’t keep their hands off each other in each adorable snap!

In one photo, Megan rocks a knitted crop top allowing her to show off her toned tummy as she leans in to MGK, who is sporting a Dolce & Gabbana turtleneck sweater. Another features the couple holding hands as they ascend a narrow, cobblestoned street in a quaint Italian village. Enjoying a boat excursion on the fabled Cuomo lake, MGK wraps his arms around the star for another cute pic of the pair. To keep cozy, both MGK and Megan don fur coats: the entertainer in a white one and the mother of three in a floor-length gray piece to match her hat.

Megan and MGK let their fans know they were heading down the aisle together with two separate Instagram posts. The actress shared a video of the actual proposal with MGK on one knee. She wrote alongside it, “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood.” Meanwhile, MGK shared a clip of the sparkler, which consisted of two gems, an emerald and a diamond, to represent both of their birthstones. “‘Yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” he captioned it.

Getting down on one knee seems to have been on MGK’s mind for a while now, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the “Bad Things” hitmaker was thinking about marriage all the way back in October 2020, “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly,” the source told HL at the time. “Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”

The engagement comes almost two years after the Jennifer’s Body star officially filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green after close to 10 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and asking for joint legal/physical custody of their three kids. By that time, Megan had already been public with her romance with MGK, and three days after the court filing, the new couple became red carpet official, attending the American Music Awards together.