Watch

Megan Fox Sinks Her Teeth In Sexy Vampire Role In Netflix Flick ‘Night Teeth’: Watch

Megan FoxMegan Fox appearance at Forever 21, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Mar 2018Actress Megan Fox Appears At Forever 21 To Promote Her New Role As Brand Ambassador For Frederick's Of Hollywood
New York, NY - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hold hands heading out in New York after attending the VMAs.Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun KellyBACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Megan Fox Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
Megan Fox arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center, in New York 2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals, New York, United States - 12 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.

Megan Fox looks spooky sexy in the trailer for the new Netflix film, ‘Night Teeth.’ Get a first look at the chilling details and check out more of Megan’s role in the flick!

Fright night! Megan Fox‘s movie career continues to heat up with a racy new role in the upcoming horror film, Night Teeth. The Netflix original, making its debut around Halloween, features Megan and a slew of other characters as sexy vampires, gallivanting around Los Angeles in a bloodthirsty quest.

The movie stars Jorge Lenderborg Jr as Benny, a college kid moonlighting as a chauffeur to pick up some extra cash. One night on the job takes a drastic turn when Benny unwittingly picks up two enticing women — played by Lucy Fry and Debby Ryan — who just so happen to be vampires. The night continues into chaos as Benny is thrust into a war between the undead and a legion of vampires, lead by Megan and her seductive counterpart, Sydney Sweeney. “Who do you think runs the city?” Debby asks in the trailer. “We are richer and more powerful than you can imagine,” she continues as Megan deviously sips a martini.

Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney, and Alfie Allen
Sydney Sweeney and Megan Fox play sexy vampires alongside ‘Game of Thrones’ star Alfie Allen (Netflix)

This isn’t the first time Megan’s played a sexy monstress, as fans may recall her former role in the 2009 comedy horror film, Jennifers Body. In that flick, Megan starred as a demonically possessed high schooler who seduced and killed her male classmates. Looks like the femme fatale is right at home in her new role!

Related Gallery

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox: See Photos Of The Couple

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Hit the Road for his Tour After Sold Out NYC Show, Tribeca, New York, USA - 15 Sep 2021
New York, NY - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hold hands heading out in New York after attending the VMAs.Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun KellyBACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan FoxMegan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after the VMAs, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2021Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after the VMAs and fight with Conor McGregor

Megan Fox
Megan Fox in the 2009 comedy-horror flick ‘Jennifer’s Body.’ (Doane Gregory/FOX/The Everett Collection)

The thrilling trailer comes after Megan and her beau, Machine Gun Kelly, have been making headlines over the past year with a whirlwind, PDA-filled romance, putting both stars front-of-mind for fans new and old. The couple originally met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, another thriller movie released July 2021. For that Randall Emmett-directed project, Megan played an FBI agent on the hunt for a serial killer suspected of murdering members of a sex trafficking ring. As the production kicked off filming in early 2020, Megan and MKG ended up falling in love on set, starting a fairy tale romance that’s shown no signs of slowing down. In fact, MKG even admitted to wearing a necklace containing his lover’s blood around his neck — serious vampire vibes!

Night Teeth will be released on Netflix October 20.