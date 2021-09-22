Megan Fox Sinks Her Teeth In Sexy Vampire Role In Netflix Flick ‘Night Teeth’: Watch

Megan Fox looks spooky sexy in the trailer for the new Netflix film, ‘Night Teeth.’ Get a first look at the chilling details and check out more of Megan’s role in the flick!

Fright night! Megan Fox‘s movie career continues to heat up with a racy new role in the upcoming horror film, Night Teeth. The Netflix original, making its debut around Halloween, features Megan and a slew of other characters as sexy vampires, gallivanting around Los Angeles in a bloodthirsty quest.

The movie stars Jorge Lenderborg Jr as Benny, a college kid moonlighting as a chauffeur to pick up some extra cash. One night on the job takes a drastic turn when Benny unwittingly picks up two enticing women — played by Lucy Fry and Debby Ryan — who just so happen to be vampires. The night continues into chaos as Benny is thrust into a war between the undead and a legion of vampires, lead by Megan and her seductive counterpart, Sydney Sweeney. “Who do you think runs the city?” Debby asks in the trailer. “We are richer and more powerful than you can imagine,” she continues as Megan deviously sips a martini.

This isn’t the first time Megan’s played a sexy monstress, as fans may recall her former role in the 2009 comedy horror film, Jennifer‘s Body. In that flick, Megan starred as a demonically possessed high schooler who seduced and killed her male classmates. Looks like the femme fatale is right at home in her new role!

The thrilling trailer comes after Megan and her beau, Machine Gun Kelly, have been making headlines over the past year with a whirlwind, PDA-filled romance, putting both stars front-of-mind for fans new and old. The couple originally met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, another thriller movie released July 2021. For that Randall Emmett-directed project, Megan played an FBI agent on the hunt for a serial killer suspected of murdering members of a sex trafficking ring. As the production kicked off filming in early 2020, Megan and MKG ended up falling in love on set, starting a fairy tale romance that’s shown no signs of slowing down. In fact, MKG even admitted to wearing a necklace containing his lover’s blood around his neck — serious vampire vibes!

Night Teeth will be released on Netflix October 20.