See Pic

Emma Roberts Shares Rare Photo Of 1-Year-Old Son Rhodes Robert Hedlund: ‘The Best’

Emma Roberts & son Rhodes
BACKGRID
Emma Roberts attends the HBO premiere of "Very Ralph," at the Paley Center for Media, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)
Emma Roberts spotted arriving at Paris Hilton‚Äôs lavish wedding holding hands with Britney Spears' longtime agent Cade Hudson. Amid a flurry of celebrity guests, the actress looked stunning with her handsome companion as they showed up to the extravagant sunset nuptials in Bel Air Thursday evening. She wore a trendy oversized blazer over a whimsical black tulle dress as she strode hand in hand with her suitor. The 30-year-old blonde has been in a relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund since 2019 and the pair welcomed son Rhodes last December. It appears they are not following each other on Instagram, and celeb gossip site Deux Moi also sparked a breakup rumor about the couple recently. Meanwhile, more celeb guests arrived to the plush affair including Paula Abdul, Rachel Zoe, Ashley Benson, Steve Wynn, Elliott Mintz and Kyle Richards. Paris Hilton is set to tie the knot with Carer Reum after two years of dating. Pictured: Emma Roberts,Cade Hudson Ref: SPL5274322 121121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Emma Roberts puts her growing baby bump on display as she does some shopping at Ikea. 18 Nov 2020 Pictured: Emma Roberts. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA715984_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - Pregnant Emma Roberts gets some Xmas shopping done. Pictured: Emma Roberts BACKGRID USA 19 NOVEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer

Emma Roberts shared an adorable photo of her son, Rhodes, on Friday, calling the cute 1-year-old ‘the best.’

Emma Roberts, 30, just posted a sweet photo of she and her son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, 1, to her Instagram and we can’t get enough of it! In the social share, the Holidate star lounged on the couch with her adorable 1-year-old, writing “the best” in the caption as the two shared a smile together. The happy mom kept things casual with a white long sleeve blouse and relaxed jeans, sporting her honey blonde locks down and beautifully curled as she held her son — who wore a cute gray tee and sweatpants — on her chest.

Emma gave birth to Rhodes at the end of 2020, and was spotted back in March of this year out on a casual stroll with the baby boy plus his father, Garrett Hedlund, 37. Garret and Emma have been, for the most part, a pretty private couple, and due to their keeping the relationship low-key, many fans are wondering about its current status. The two were first linked in 2019, following Emma’s split from her on/off boyfriend, Evan Peters. In June 2020, news broke that Emma was pregnant with the pair’s first child, although she didn’t confirm the pregnancy herself until the end of August.

Garrett Hedlund & Emma Roberts
Garrett Hedlund & Emma Roberts out on a stroll (Patriot Pics / BACKGRID).

Speculation about their relationship status only grew in November when attended friend Paris Hilton‘s wedding notably without Rhodes’s dad by her side. The 30-year-old actress actually entered the event holding hands with Cade Hudson, aka Britney Spears‘ longtime manager, and Garrett never came to the ceremony.

Related Gallery

Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund: Photos Of The Couple

Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund spotting kissing while out for a stroll in Boston with baby Rhodes. Their day included a visit to the Boston Public Library, sharing parenting duties by carrying Rhode's stroller down the stairs.Pictured: Emma Roberts, Garrett HedlundBACKGRID USA 25 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund spotting kissing while out for a stroll in Boston with baby Rhodes. Their day included a visit to the Boston Public Library, sharing parenting duties by carrying Rhode's stroller down the stairs. Pictured: Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund BACKGRID USA 25 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Emma Roberts and partner Garrett Hedlund step out for some fresh air wearing matching white tees and blue jeans. The new parents walked to a local coffee shop near their Hollywood home and brought along their newborn son Rhodes.Pictured: Emma Roberts, Garrett HedlundBACKGRID USA 28 MARCH 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Also notable is the fact the pair recently put their three-bedroom, four-bathroom Los Angeles property up for sale recently, reported Us Weekly, sharing the details of the $2 million listing. The property, which sits on around 7,300 square feet of land, is a Spanish-style estate that was constructed in 1926 and then later updated in 2001. Per the Zillow listing, the home is currently in contingency, meaning an offer has been accepted.

Could this mean the former couple has called it quits? Still no word on their status, although their baby boy seems to at least be faring well in his adorable photos with mom!