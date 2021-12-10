Emma Roberts Shares Rare Photo Of 1-Year-Old Son Rhodes Robert Hedlund: ‘The Best’

Emma Roberts shared an adorable photo of her son, Rhodes, on Friday, calling the cute 1-year-old ‘the best.’

Emma Roberts, 30, just posted a sweet photo of she and her son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, 1, to her Instagram and we can’t get enough of it! In the social share, the Holidate star lounged on the couch with her adorable 1-year-old, writing “the best” in the caption as the two shared a smile together. The happy mom kept things casual with a white long sleeve blouse and relaxed jeans, sporting her honey blonde locks down and beautifully curled as she held her son — who wore a cute gray tee and sweatpants — on her chest.

Emma gave birth to Rhodes at the end of 2020, and was spotted back in March of this year out on a casual stroll with the baby boy plus his father, Garrett Hedlund, 37. Garret and Emma have been, for the most part, a pretty private couple, and due to their keeping the relationship low-key, many fans are wondering about its current status. The two were first linked in 2019, following Emma’s split from her on/off boyfriend, Evan Peters. In June 2020, news broke that Emma was pregnant with the pair’s first child, although she didn’t confirm the pregnancy herself until the end of August.

Speculation about their relationship status only grew in November when attended friend Paris Hilton‘s wedding notably without Rhodes’s dad by her side. The 30-year-old actress actually entered the event holding hands with Cade Hudson, aka Britney Spears‘ longtime manager, and Garrett never came to the ceremony.

Also notable is the fact the pair recently put their three-bedroom, four-bathroom Los Angeles property up for sale recently, reported Us Weekly, sharing the details of the $2 million listing. The property, which sits on around 7,300 square feet of land, is a Spanish-style estate that was constructed in 1926 and then later updated in 2001. Per the Zillow listing, the home is currently in contingency, meaning an offer has been accepted.

Could this mean the former couple has called it quits? Still no word on their status, although their baby boy seems to at least be faring well in his adorable photos with mom!