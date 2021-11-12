See Pics

Emma Roberts Attends Paris Hilton’s Wedding Without Garrett Hedlund, Holds Hands With Another Man

SplashNews.com
Emma Roberts spotted arriving at Paris Hilton‚Äôs lavish wedding holding hands with Britney Spears' longtime agent Cade Hudson. Amid a flurry of celebrity guests, the actress looked stunning with her handsome companion as they showed up to the extravagant sunset nuptials in Bel Air Thursday evening. She wore a trendy oversized blazer over a whimsical black tulle dress as she strode hand in hand with her suitor. The 30-year-old blonde has been in a relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund since 2019 and the pair welcomed son Rhodes last December. It appears they are not following each other on Instagram, and celeb gossip site Deux Moi also sparked a breakup rumor about the couple recently. Meanwhile, more celeb guests arrived to the plush affair including Paula Abdul, Rachel Zoe, Ashley Benson, Steve Wynn, Elliott Mintz and Kyle Richards. Paris Hilton is set to tie the knot with Carer Reum after two years of dating. Pictured: kylie richards,mauricio umansky Ref: SPL5274322 121121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Emma Roberts spotted arriving at Paris Hilton‚Äôs lavish wedding holding hands with Britney Spears' longtime agent Cade Hudson. Amid a flurry of celebrity guests, the actress looked stunning with her handsome companion as they showed up to the extravagant sunset nuptials in Bel Air Thursday evening. She wore a trendy oversized blazer over a whimsical black tulle dress as she strode hand in hand with her suitor. The 30-year-old blonde has been in a relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund since 2019 and the pair welcomed son Rhodes last December. It appears they are not following each other on Instagram, and celeb gossip site Deux Moi also sparked a breakup rumor about the couple recently. Meanwhile, more celeb guests arrived to the plush affair including Paula Abdul, Rachel Zoe, Ashley Benson, Steve Wynn, Elliott Mintz and Kyle Richards. Paris Hilton is set to tie the knot with Carer Reum after two years of dating. Pictured: Emma Roberts,Cade Hudson Ref: SPL5274322 121121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Guest arriving for the wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Milliken Reum in Beverly Hills, CA. 11 Nov 2021 Pictured: Paula Abdul. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA804411_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Guest arriving for the wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Milliken Reum in Beverly Hills, CA. 11 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kathy Hilton. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA804411_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Evening Writer

Emma Roberts held hands with Britney Spears’ longtime manager Cade Hudson on Thursday as she stepped into Paris Hilton’s wedding, notably without Garrett Hedlund.

Emma Roberts attended friend Paris Hilton‘s wedding on Thursday noticeably without partner Garrett Hedlund, 36. The 30-year-old actress entered the event holding hands with Cade Hudson, aka Britney Spears‘ longtime manager. The Scream Queens star walked into the Bel Air locale with her friend wearing a stunning black tulle spaghetti strap dress and a black tuxedo jacket over her shoulders.

Emma Roberts & Cade Hudson
Emma Roberts & friend Cade Hudson enter Paris Hilton’s wedding, Nov. 2021. (SplashNews.com)

Emma also carried a small black purse on her right while holding hands with Cade on her left. She wore her honey blonde locks long and straight while accessorizing her look with a thin silver necklace, small silver earrings, black, pointed toe pumps with an embellished strap. Cade, for his part, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo and black oxford loafers, topping the style off with small round sunglasses.

Emma Roberts & Cade Hudson
Emma Roberts & Cade Hudson arrive at Paris Hilton’s wedding, Nov. 2021. (SplashNews.com)

Related Gallery

Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund: Photos Of The Couple

Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund spotting kissing while out for a stroll in Boston with baby Rhodes. Their day included a visit to the Boston Public Library, sharing parenting duties by carrying Rhode's stroller down the stairs. Pictured: Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund BACKGRID USA 25 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund spotting kissing while out for a stroll in Boston with baby Rhodes. Their day included a visit to the Boston Public Library, sharing parenting duties by carrying Rhode's stroller down the stairs. Pictured: Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund BACKGRID USA 25 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Emma Roberts and partner Garrett Hedlund step out for some fresh air wearing matching white tees and blue jeans. The new parents walked to a local coffee shop near their Hollywood home and brought along their newborn son Rhodes. Pictured: Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund BACKGRID USA 28 MARCH 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Although they like to keep their relationship pretty low-key, Emma and Garrett have been spotted a few times since welcoming their child, Rhodes, together last Dec. 27. Rumors of their potential split, however, have made the rounds, as numerous social media detectives noticed the pair both unfollowed each other on Instagram, per the Daily Mail.

Emma and Garrett first began dating in early 2019, shortly after Emma ended her engagement to her on-again, off-again fiancé and American Horror Story co-star, Evan Peters. After an often tumultuous relationship, the couple broke up for the third and final time in January 2019. Emma and Garrett have kept their relationship pretty private, save for some sweet instances of PDA. All the same, the duo hasn’t opened up about their relationship publicly.

Prior to Emma, Garrett was famously in a long term relationship with Kirsten Dunst. The couple, who met on the set of their film On the Road in 2011, dated from 2012 to 2016 but never tied the knot. Kirsten welcomed her first child with fiancé Jesse Plemons, her Fargo co-star, in 2018.