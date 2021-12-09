Penelope Disick, 9, Looks So Grown Up As She Gets Glam With A Face Mask In New TikTok

Penelope Disick proved she’s becoming a pre-teen in a fun TikTok video that showed her before-and-after AM skin care routine! They grow so fast!

Spa day! Penelope Disick, 9, looked like a grown-up as she pampered herself in a cute TikTok video on Dec. 8. In the video, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter pretended to scream as she appeared in the middle of her morning routine, mimicking a TikTok meme currently making the rounds.

The camera shook chaotically while Penelope had a chunky, green face mask slathered across her skin and her hair twisted up into a scarf. In the next scene, the Calabasas, California kiddo — who is Kourtney’s middle child with ex Scott Disick, 38 — looked ready to go, rocking chic braided pigtails and a tee shirt as she lip-synced to Timbaland’s verse in the Aaliyah song “Are You That Somebody?” Poking fun at herself, the Poosh founder’s girl captioned TikTok saying, “Mom is staring at me.”

Penelope and mom’s joint account has earned 2.5 million followers since being made public in November. The account is full of cute family moments, showing Penelope lip-sync with cousin North West, 8, goofing around with brother Mason Disick, 11, and dancing as Kourtney and fiance Travis Barker, 46, share a smooch in the background. Her soon-to-be stepsister Alabama Barker, 15, has also made appearances on the TikTok.

Travis and Kourtney are loving the new family dynamic, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney and Travis are digging their blended family,” they said. “Kourtney has developed a bond with Travis’s kids and is starting to treat them like her own.”

The insider said that Travis’s son, Landon Barker, 18, has “become a role model to Kourtney’s boys” Mason and Reign Disick, 6. Alabama, meanwhile, has “already become a big sister figure to Penelope.” Travis’s stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 22, has also grown close to Kourtney.

The couple — who got engaged on Oct. 17 — are making sure their upcoming wedding will be full of family moments. “All of Kourtney’s children and both of Travis’s are going to be included in their wedding party,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife. “This is what they both want.”