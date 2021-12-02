Watch

Penelope Disick, 9, Rocks Fake Nails In New TikTok & Fans Are Confused

Penelope Disick
Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, showed off her stylish fake nails in a TikTok video, which didn’t sit too well with some fans.

One of Penelope Disick‘s latest TikTok videos has fans talking — and not exactly in a good way. The 9-year-old posted a fun clip on Wednesday (Dec. 1) of she and mom Kourtney Kardashian, 42, drinking soda to their joint TikTok account, which has over 24 million followers. The footage was super sweet and super innocent, but when viewers noticed that Penelope was wearing fake nails for the occasion, they flooded the comments section of the video to express their confusion, and in some cases, criticism.

In the video, which was played to “Yellow” by Coldplay, Kourt and Scott Disick‘s middle child can be seen rocking light brown fake nails while opening a soda can and pouring it into a mug filled with ice. Penelope took a sip of her drink, and then gave the camera a big thumbs up, before the video cut to Kourtney drinking right out of the soda can. Penelope wore a beige sweater that slightly matched the color of her nails, while her famous mom stunned in a black top.

Penelope’s nails got fans pretty riled up, to say the least. One follower commented, “Wow, kids this age put on nails in the USA..wow,” while another said, “WAIT…does she have tips on!?! At that age I was lucky enough to wear eyeshadow.” Other fans specifically called out Kourtney for allowing her yet-to-be teenage daughter to wear the fake nails in such a public video. “Are u serious?????????” one follower simply said.

Penelope and Kourtney’s TikTok account has been up and running since mid-October, and it’s filled with lots of cute footage from the celebrity family. Kourt’s fiancé Travis Barker, 46, recently popped up on the page, when he and his soon-to-be bride packed on the PDA in the background of Penelope dancing to Fazlija‘s song “Helicopter” on Nov. 28. The trio twirled around to the sound of helicopters, smiling and laughing as Travis, 46, then grabbed Kourtney and hugged her tight while Penelope continued twirling.

“P.”, as her mom calls her, also shared numerous videos to their account from the family’s recent trip to Mexico. The elementary schooler has even showed up on the page of her soon-to-be stepsister, Alabama Barker, 15.