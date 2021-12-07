Exclusive

Why Brian Austin Green & Megan Fox Aren’t Ready To Go On Double Dates Yet

A source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife why Brian Austin Green would feel ‘awkward’ reuniting with ex Megan Fox on a double date with their respective new partners.

Ever since Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox ended their marriage in early 2020, they’ve been co-parenting their three sons while exploring new romantic relationships. The Beverly Hills 90210 actor, 48, is currently dating Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, 36, while Megan, 35, has been in a steamy relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 31. Both pairs are going strong — but a source close to Brian tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it’s unlikely the foursome would get together for a couples’ date night. “Brian doesn’t want to have a double date couples’ night with Megan and MGK because he knows that it would be so awkward trying to play nice and have a conversation with them,” the insider shared.

Our source also said that Brian and Megan wouldn’t reunite over dinner with their respective partners because the actor “doesn’t want to put Sharna in that position either, she already has to deal with so much that he wouldn’t want to and has no reason to do a double date with Megan. It would just be all sorts of weird and uncomfortable.” However, the source insists that while Brian doesn’t want “a friendship” with MGK, he’s wishing nothing but the best for the future of the “Bloody Valentine” singer’s relationship with Brian’s ex-wife.

“Brian wants MGK to treat Megan right, wants him to be a great guy to his kids and if that takes place then Brian will be happy,” the insider told HL. “He’s not looking forward to being buddy buddy with him. He will deal with MGK when needed and in passing and Brian will be as mature of an adult as possible, but he is no rush to have a friendship with him. He really doesn’t want to think about it more than he must in the first place. Brian will be cordial in the future when need be and that’s about it.”

Brian and Megan were married for nearly a decade before they split up. Shortly after, the Transformers actress met and fell in love with MGK on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. Their romance keeps heating up, and sources have told HL that Megan is thinking about marriage with her rockstar beau. “She would love nothing more than to get engaged and then married to him and considers him a soulmate,” insiders said.

As for Brian and Sharna, they started dating in October 2020. The couple recently competed on season 30 of DWTS, and also spent Thanksgiving together with Brian’s kids. Recently, a source told HL that Brian and Sharna have discussed getting engaged (and then married) when the time is right. “His kids really like Sharna, and they will absolutely get there but right now they both don’t want to make it look like they are rushing anything so soon after being officially divorced,” the source said.