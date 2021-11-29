Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Have ‘Talked About Marriage’: When It Will Happen

The pair have kept their future in mind, as they go into the holiday season together, and Brian’s kids seem like they’re getting along well with Sharna.

Love is always in the air during the holiday season, and Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have discussed their future ahead of the Christmas season. A source close to the pair revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the couple have talked about taking their relationship to the next level, but they don’t have any immediate plans, but the 48-year-old actor and 36-year-old dancer are definitely going to spend the holidays together.

The source revealed that the pair want to take their time before popping the question. “Brian and Sharna have talked engagement, have talked marriage but this holiday season and Christmas is not when it is going to happen. His kids really like Sharna, and they will absolutely get there but right now they both don’t want to make it look like they are rushing anything so soon after being officially divorced,” the source said.

While a ring may come in the future, the pair want to keep the holidays about just that: the holidays. “Brian doesn’t want to make the holidays about being and getting engaged. That will all happen in due time. He loves Sharna, everyone is really happy, and they are going to enjoy the holidays without making it all about them,” the source said.

Even though wedding bells may have to wait, Sharna still seemed excited to spend quality time with her Dancing With The Stars partner-turned-boyfriend’s family. “She is so excited for the holidays to spend time with him and his kids and she can’t help herself to be super excited around the holidays as she loves this time of year and to be in love around is the biggest extra bonus ever,” the source said.

Brian and Sharna have been going strong in their relationship. The pair had already been seen going to dinner with Brian’s kids and had spent Thanksgiving together. The couple also celebrated their one-year-anniversary on October 16, and Brian seemed absolutely smitten with Sharna. “1 year of accepting me in a way I’ve never been loved before,” the Beverly Hills 90210 star wrote in a caption celebrating their relationship.