Brian Austin Green's Thanksgiving Plans Revealed: Why He's 'So Excited' To Spend The Holiday With Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess can’t wait to celebrate the holiday season as a couple.

Brian Austin Green, 48, is “so excited” to celebrate Thanksgiving with girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, 36. The Dancing With the Stars partners have been going strong since they started dating in Oct. 2020. And as they celebrated their one-year anniversary on Oct. 16, the couple is looking forward to spending the holiday season together.

“Brian is so excited about the holidays and he can’t wait to spend Thanksgiving with Sharna and the boys,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He loves how well she gets along with his kids and she’s really just a great energy to have around. Sharna always has a smile on her face and she makes the best out of every situation.”

Sharna Burgess Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess can’t wait to celebrate the holiday season together as a couple. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

“If you asked Brian a year ago, he never dreamed he’d feel this way about someone so amazing,” the friend added. “He’s really looking forward to spending the holidays with her and he can’t imagine not having her in his life.” As fans may remember, Brian’s divorce from ex Megan Fox was finalized last month on Oct. 15.

“Brian is still adjusting to life after his divorce was only recently finalized from Megan,” the source said of the former couple who share three kids — three sons, Noah, 9; Bodhi, 7; and Journey, 5. The former couple began dating in 2004 and split in 2006 before getting married in 2010. They filed for divorce in 2015, but reconciled ahead of their third son’s birth in 2016. Megan and Brian announced their split in May after they married in 2010. Brian has since moved on with the DWTS pro and Megan has been dating Machine Gun Kelly.

“As much as he loves spending time with Sharna, and all that she brings to his life, they don’t want to rush an engagement, especially since things are going so great,” one insider said. “Brian and Sharna spend as much time together as possible, and he loves how well she gets along with his kids, and she is totally fine that Megan will always be in his life as she respects her very much. It has made co-parenting with Megan so much easier that he doesn’t have to worry about hurting Sharna’s feelings. He feels so lucky to be celebrating the holidays this year with Sharna and can’t wait to ring in the New Year together as the amazing couple they are.”

“Brian and Sharna have talked engagement, have talked marriage but this holiday season and Christmas is not when it is going to happen. His kids really like Sharna, and they will absolutely get there but right now they both don’t want to make it look like they are rushing anything so soon after being officially divorced. Brian doesn’t want to make the holidays about being and getting engaged. That will all happen in due time. He loves Sharna, everyone is really happy, and they are going to enjoy the holidays without making it all about them.”

“Brian and Megan have figured out a great way to co-parent with each other so they will see each other over the holiday, exchange the kids and all that but in no way are they all going to hang out with MGK and have a couple’s night, that is definitely not happening. Strictly co-parenting and business. They aren’t at a point where they are going to all hang out together as couples and have dinner. Maybe in the future but distant future at best.”