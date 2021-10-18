See Messages

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary: ‘You’re Everything I’ve Ever Wanted’

Los Angeles, CA - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were spotted out on a date night Tuesday at the Grand Opening of "Sugar Taco" in Sherman Oaks, which is co-owned by his ex, Australian Model, Tina Louise. The amicable exes were seen greeting each other, outside, before Tina gave both of them a tour of the colorful Vegan Mexican restaurant. Brian and Sharna dined together for 30 minutes, grabbing drinks and vegan tacos while chatting happily with friends. As they left, they both stopped to give Tina a big hug.
Brian Austin Green was spotted out for the first time with girlfriend Sharna Burgess & his three kids after finalizing his divorce with ex Megan Fox. The new 'Dancing With The Stars' Contestant and his dancer partner/girlfriend were seen taking his kids he shares with Megan to Bui Sushi off the PCH in Malibu, CA on Saturday evening, October 16, 2021.
Malibu, CA - Brian Austin Green and GF Sharna Burgess spend the day at a nail salon and shopping in Malibu after being kicked off of Dancing With The Stars.
Brian Austin Green and his girlfriend Sharna Burgess are seen walking hand in hand at Disneyland, September 30, 2021.
News Writer

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess marked their 1-year dating anniversary on social media by gushing over one another in heartfelt messages.

One year down! Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess celebrated a whole 365 days of dating on Saturday, October 16 by sharing heartfelt tributes to each other on their respective Instagram pages. Brian, 48, kicked off the lovely sentiment with a snapshot of the couple nearly kissing, alongside a beautiful message to his pro dancer girlfriend. “1 year of accepting me in a way I’ve never been loved before ❤️ #damnimlucky,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star gushed.

Sharna, 36, shared some love to her actor beau with a 3-and-a-half minute-long video montage of the couple together over the past year of dating. The video was played to “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur, and it included some clips of the couple’s brief stint as partners on the current season of Dancing with the Stars. “1 year ago yesterday my whole world changed,” Sharna wrote in her caption. “I just didn’t know it yet. You’re everything I’ve ever wanted in 1 person and the way you love me is something I couldn’t even have dreamed of. I never knew it existed until you. ♥️ I love you baby, and I love doing life with you. 1 down, and all of them to go. :).” See Sharna’s full tribute HERE.

Brian and Sharna started dating after the actor split from his wife Megan Fox, with whom he shares three sons: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. The couple signed up to work together on DWTS, but they found themselves towards the bottom of the leaderboard early on and were eliminated during Disney Week. Before they got sent home, Sharna openly shared some of her feelings and anxieties with fans about being a partner to Brian both on and off the dance floor.

Malibu, CA - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess take his kids to the Malibu Chili Cook Off, September 3, 2021.
Malibu, CA - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess enjoy a fun afternoon at the Malibu Chili Cook Off with his kids! Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Westlake Village, CA - Actor Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess spend a Friday date night with Brian's three kids at the cinema and at Target and Barnes & Noble where Brian made a few toy purchases for his kids. Shot on 05/28/21

This isn’t a showmance, this is real life love and it’s a part of our journey,” the dancer said. “Every step. Every struggle. Every success. And anyone that thinks it’s an advantage I can assure you, it’s not. “Sharna also said that coaching Brian as her boyfriend was definitely “hard,” but that she was “grateful for every second I get on that dance floor with him.”