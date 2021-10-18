Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary: ‘You’re Everything I’ve Ever Wanted’

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess marked their 1-year dating anniversary on social media by gushing over one another in heartfelt messages.

One year down! Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess celebrated a whole 365 days of dating on Saturday, October 16 by sharing heartfelt tributes to each other on their respective Instagram pages. Brian, 48, kicked off the lovely sentiment with a snapshot of the couple nearly kissing, alongside a beautiful message to his pro dancer girlfriend. “1 year of accepting me in a way I’ve never been loved before ❤️ #damnimlucky,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star gushed.

Sharna, 36, shared some love to her actor beau with a 3-and-a-half minute-long video montage of the couple together over the past year of dating. The video was played to “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur, and it included some clips of the couple’s brief stint as partners on the current season of Dancing with the Stars. “1 year ago yesterday my whole world changed,” Sharna wrote in her caption. “I just didn’t know it yet. You’re everything I’ve ever wanted in 1 person and the way you love me is something I couldn’t even have dreamed of. I never knew it existed until you. ♥️ I love you baby, and I love doing life with you. 1 down, and all of them to go. :).” See Sharna’s full tribute HERE.

Brian and Sharna started dating after the actor split from his wife Megan Fox, with whom he shares three sons: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. The couple signed up to work together on DWTS, but they found themselves towards the bottom of the leaderboard early on and were eliminated during Disney Week. Before they got sent home, Sharna openly shared some of her feelings and anxieties with fans about being a partner to Brian both on and off the dance floor.

“This isn’t a showmance, this is real life love and it’s a part of our journey,” the dancer said. “Every step. Every struggle. Every success. And anyone that thinks it’s an advantage I can assure you, it’s not. “Sharna also said that coaching Brian as her boyfriend was definitely “hard,” but that she was “grateful for every second I get on that dance floor with him.”