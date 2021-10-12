‘DWTS’ Recap: A Shocking Double Elimination Leaves One Celeb In Tears

Disney Villains Night ended with a heartbreaking double elimination. After the best performances yet, two celebrities were sent home on the October 12 episode of ‘DWTS.’

Tyra Banks, dressed up as a fierce Maleficent, announces right at the top of the show that there will be a double elimination at the end of Disney Villains Night. After no one was eliminated on Disney Heroes Night, DWTS will bid farewell to two celebs by the end of the night.

Disney Villains Night Performances

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater dance a jazz routine inspired by Peter Pan to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.” Len Goodman says the lifts were “right in character” and admits Jimmie’s “surprising” him each week. Bruno Tonioli raves over the “badass jazz routine” that was his “strongest performance to date.” Jimmie’s already got the 2 extra points for the Mickey Dance Challenge, too! Jimmie and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 35 out of 40. Jimmie also admits his pregnant wife is 2cm dilated!

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke are up next with a Viennese waltz to “Gaston” from Beauty & The Beast. Derek Hough admits there are still “some things” to work on, but it was an “overall great performance.” Bruno says Cody can really “work a stage.” Carrie Ann Inaba and Len both enjoyed the performance. Cody and Cheryl’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 7; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 33 out of 40.

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko bring the intensity with their Viennese Waltz to “Once Upon A Dream” from Maleficent. Bruno tells Melanie and Gleb that their routine was “so haunting.” He loved it! Carrie Ann declares that this was Melanie’s “best dance by far.” Melanie C and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 35 out of 40.

Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson stun with their Paso Doble to “Ways To Be Wicked” from Descendants 2. Carrie Ann is well aware that Jojo’s a “fantastic performer,” but she thought it was “a little hectic.” She wants “more elegance” next time. Len and Derek disagree with Carrie Ann. They both note how controlled Jojo’s performance was. Jojo and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 35 out of 40.

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong take on the Viennese waltz to “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande. Their performance is inspired by Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs. Len admits the “technique wasn’t great.” Derek tells Kenya that she is totally fierce. He wants her to believe it a bit more while dancing. Carrie Ann points out that Kenya’s foot came off the ground, but it was still her “best dance” to date. Kenya and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 30 out of 40.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach dance a stunning Argentine Tango to “Arabian Nights” from Aladdin. The lifts are insane! Derek raves that the opening and ending lifts were “iconic!” Carrie Ann says she’s “truly blown away” by Iman. Len tells Iman that this is his “best” dance yet in his opinion. Iman and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 7; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 33 out of 40.

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev dance a delightful jazz routine to “Mother Knows Best” from Tangled. Turns out, that’s Melora’s voice! Carrie Ann raves over how “theatrical” Melora was, but she thought it was a “hair safe.” Len totally disagrees. “That had wit, it had charm, it was truly delightful,” Len says. Derek tells Melora that was an “absolute clinic in storytelling.” Melora and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 10; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 37 out of 40. That’s the first 10 of the season, from Len no less!

The Miz and Witney Carson tackle the Argentine tango to “Be Prepared” from the 2019 version of The Lion King. “The men are on fire tonight,” Carrie Ann admits. Len says he “wasn’t prepared for that.” The performance was that good! Derek and Bruno point out a couple of stumbles, but they love the amount of content the routine had. The Miz and Witney’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 34 out of 40.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess dance the paso doble to “He’s A Pirate” from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl. Len tells Brian that he like the “aggression” that he showed, but he wants Brian to lift his diaphragm when he performs. Derek says Brian and Sharna are always “entertaining to watch.” Bruno wants to see “more firepower” from Brian. Brian and Sharna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 6; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 27 out of 40.

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold bring the heat with their Jungle Book-inspired paso doble to “Jungle” by X Ambassadors & Jamie N Commons. Derek thinks that Matt did a “great job” but tells him not to take small steps across the ballroom. Bruno raves over Matt’s “solid” performance with “power, intent, content.” Now it’s time for Matt to refine. Len thinks that Matt could be giving him “so much more.” Matt and Lindsay’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 7; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 31 out of 40.

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy perform a delightful jazz routine to “Remember Me (Ernesto de la Cruz)” from Coco. Bruno loves that Olivia “captured the spirit of the movie.” He also adds that Olivia “can act as well.” Carrie Ann was also “impressed with the acting.” However, she felt it was a little safe. Len, again, disagrees with Carrie Ann. “This was such a joyous performance,” Len raves. Derek declares that Olivia is a “natural born performer.” Olivia and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 35 out of 40.

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber dance a wicked Viennese waltz inspired by Hocus Pocus to “I Put A Spell On You” by Annie Lennox. Carrie Ann is thrilled because Suni’s performance has finally matched her technique. Len admits Suni is “so good in hold” and wants to see more of it! Suni and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 35 out of 40.

The final performance of the night comes from Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten. They dance a passionate paso doble to “Call Me Cruella” from Cruella. Len calls the performance a “lovely interpretation.” Derek is being a little picky this week but says it was an “overall phenomenal paso doble.” Bruno notes there was a “slight misstep otherwise it could have been perfection.” Carrie Ann raves Amanda’s performance was “powerful and masterful.” Amanda and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 36 out of 40.

A Devastating Double Elimination

Now it’s time for the gut-wrenching double elimination. The first 5 couples who are dancing this week are Cody and Cheryl, Melora and Artem, Iman and Daniella, The Miz and Witney, and Suni and Sasha. The next 4 couples who are safe include Jimmie and Emma, Amanda and Alan, Jojo and Jenna, and Olivia and Val. The last couple who is definitely safe is Melanie C and Gleb.

The bottom 3 are Matt and Lindsay, Brian and Sharna, and Kenya and Brandon. The first couple eliminated is… Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess. The judges have to choose between Matt and Lindsay, along with Kenya and Brandon. Bruno chooses to save Matt and Lindsay. Derek picks Kenya and Brandon. Carrie Ann saves Matt and Lindsay. It’s now tied. Len has to make the final decision. He saves Kenya and Brandon! That means Matt James and Lindsay Arnold have been eliminated! Kenya falls to her knees and begins to cry that she gets to dance another week!