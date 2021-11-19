Interview

Khloe Kardashian Praises Sister Kim As Her ‘Crisis Helper’: She’s ‘Reassured’ Me So Many Times

Khloe Kardashian told ‘Cosmopolitan’ that she always seeks sister Kim Kardashian’s help ‘if there’s any kind of drama’ in her life.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is grateful for her entire family, and in a new interview for the Dec 2021/Jan 2022 issue of Cosmopolitan UK, the Good American co-founder had particular praise for her sister Kim Kardashian, 41. “She’s the PR crisis helper. Poor girl,” Khloe said about the SKIMS billionaire. “She’s really calm and now that she knows all this legal jargon, she will say things that make you feel reassured – I don’t even know what they mean.”

Khloe also said that “if there’s any kind of drama” going on in her life (which happens fairly frequently, especially with her complicated relationship with Tristan Thompson), Kim is always there to save the day. “She’s like, ‘we’ll figure it out.’ She comes up with a plan – she’s a little wizard like that,” the mom-of-one explained. “Either I feel calm or I’m like, ‘Why the f**k aren’t you more upset! I don’t understand why you’re so calm about this.’ ” Khloe also shared how much she values Kim’s input on her clothing line, Good American. “We definitely give each other advice and opinions. Kim will send me ideas of things I should do for new collections. She’s really good at giving advice.”

All of Kris Jenner‘s daughters, including Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, have such a wonderful and close relationship. The famous family is in the press constantly, and over time, Khloe has earned the reputation of being the most outspoken of the girls — though she thinks the sisters are “all outspoken in different ways.” She explained, “I’m the one who’s outspoken publicly, whereas the others might have their opinions within their circle. I’m probably just the loudest! I used to comment a lot more, but the last couple of months, I’ve been posting and walking away. It’s so dark and consuming sometimes. When I don’t feel strong enough emotionally, I have to know that and put myself first.”

As for the constant public attention the Kardashians receive, Khloe said she’s usually able to “block everything out.” But other times, she admittedly “can’t drown out the noise.” “It’s a vicious cycle,” she told Cosmopolitan. “You have to take every day as it comes. There are definitely times when we’re like, ‘Just get these cameras out of our faces!’ “