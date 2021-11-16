Why Rob Kardashian ‘Will Not Be Appearing’ In Family’s New Hulu Show

Rob Kardashian may have dabbled in reality TV in the past, but he’s choosing not to appear in the KarJenner clan’s newest Hulu show, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HL.

Although Rob Kardashian was often featured on his family’s long-running show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, apparently the 33-year-old isn’t keen on joining the new Hulu series. “Rob will NOT be appearing in their Hulu show because he does not want his life or the life of his daughter [Dream] to be a part of it. Everyone respects this decision,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Doing the show with E! caused him nothing but pain and hardships as he had several hospitalizations,” the insider continued, also adding how the former reality star endured “court battles” with his ex, Blac Chyna.

“[The show] also drive a wedge in between him and Kim [Kardashian] at one point,” the source went on, adding how Rob had “several close friends die” during that time and almost lost his sister Khloe Kardashian‘s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, whom “he was so close to.”

The source continued, “Although he would not have what he has without it, Rob is forging his own path now and focusing on himself, his health, and his daughter. Rob is in a great place right now and everyone is really proud of him,” they added. “He has a solid relationship with all of his family. He also has a great relationship with his nieces and nephews. More importantly, Rob is a great father to his daughter and puts her before anything.”

Rob underwent a fitness transformation in 2020, and has shown off his health journey from time to time, with other insiders sharing with HL that the doting dad wants to be “as healthy as he can” for daughter Dream. “Rob’s back — he made it through some very dark days, but he’s good again and very excited about 2021,” they shared. “He’s got big plans for his clothing line Halfway Dead next year, too. And he and his mom are doing great with their hot sauce Grandeza — they have plans to grow that in 2021, too.”

Although the famous KarJenner family is looking forward to their new program — with Khloe recently revealing its arriving “in a few months” — Rob seems to be happily focused on his own personal life outside of the small screen.