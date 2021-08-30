See Message

Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Haters For Spreading ‘Trash & Lies’ After Reuniting With Tristan At Party

Westlake, CA - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go to see 'White Boy Rick' on their Sunday afternoon out together. The duo seem to be attempting a dating lifestyle despite Tristan having cheated on Khloe just months ago. 16 SEPTEMBER 2018
Calabasas, CA - Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together. Tristen has met Khloe multiple times at True's dance class and they always drive separately. Tristen seems to want to chat with Khloe before she heads home to Calabasas, but the pair always cut things off after a few minutes with Tristen heading the opposite way. However difficult it may be to be co-parenting x's, Khloe and Tristen are doing a bang-up job at keeping it kind for True. It looks like Khloe has the upper hand in the relationship, as Tristen seems to be the one putting in all of the efforts. 23 AUGUST 2021
Beverly Hills, CA - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson filming last season of KUWTK with sister Kim at Epione Skin Care. 25 SEPTEMBER 2020
Music & Sports Editor

After Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted at Savannah James’ birthday party, the ‘KUWTK’ alum clapped back at those who ‘just make up anything and swear it’s the truth.’

There were many A-listers at the surprise birthday party LeBron James threw for his wife, Savannah James – including LeBron’s former teammate, Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian. Tristan, 30, and Khloé, 37, appeared in social media videos taken at the party, and TMZ reports that they arrived at the bash at the Classic Cat in WhHo separately – and that’s reportedly how they left, too. A day after the bash, when there was a buzz about another Khloé-Tristan reunion/reconciliation, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum decided to squash that talk.

“HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on,” she tweeted in the late hours of Aug. 28. “The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe.” When someone replied about how the “miserable f-cking internet trolls,” Khloe said, “It is so old at this point. It’s always something about people creating fake shit about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It’s some weirdo shit.”

 

When another one of Khloé’s fans said that they’ve been “trying to stay away from social media as much as I can,” Khloe said she was also “on this vibe lately. My mental health needs it.” Another fan said that the “best thing I ever did was turn all of my app notifications off. “Such a smart move!!!! This is just so unhealthy at times. It’s outrageous how people feel they have the right to spread such trash and lies about other people. They do it so many people, and it’s terrible.”

New Mom, Khloe Kardashian dressed from Head to Toe in 'Versace' as she left dinner with boyfriend Tristan Thompson at 'Craigs' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA
Mexico, MEXICO - Superstar sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were seen getting off of a boat with their men Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons after a double date on a private island beach off the coast of Mexico. 15 AUGUST 2018

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are spotted having a romantic dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood in 2019 (MEGA)

Days before Khloe and Tristan attended the James gang bash, she and the former Los Angeles Laker, current Sacramento Kings player, were spotted dropping off their daughter, True Thompson, 3, at school. The former couple has been co-parenting their child through the ups and downs of their relationship, and this was a moment where they put any drama behind them for the sake of True. As Khloé got into her car to leave, Tristan leaned in for a hug, and she was photographed wrapping her arm around him in a sweet embrace.

Khloe and Tristan split for the third time in June 2021, mere hours after Khloe revealed they were back together on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion.